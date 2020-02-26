[Is Antoine Griezmann the clutch ahead Barcelona have been missing?]

Picture by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto by way of Getty Images

Barcelona have wanted a further possibility to aid Lionel Messi for a when now

Antoine Griezmann has not had the monster time some envisioned of him. His scoring stats are respectable, but several were hoping that, as 1 of the world’s ideal players, Griezmann would absolutely mild it up every 7 days.

Continue to, there is one particular thing the Frenchman has been indisputably fantastic at: opening the scoring for Barça. He’s performed so 10 occasions already this year, outstanding as he’s scored 13 targets complete.

He did it again in opposition to Napoli, this time when Barcelona have been in hazard of losing the initial leg of their UEFA Champions League tie. He altered nicely to Nélson Semedo’s floor cross and completed neatly to pull Barcelona level 1-1 going into the 2nd leg.

Griezmann experienced created a popularity for getting rid of finals in past many years, so “clutch” was not what men and women associated him with. But he’s given that scored and received in the FIFA Earth Cup ultimate and maybe he’s accurately what Barça need at this minute. Nicely, he better be, anyway, considering that aside from Lionel Messi, Barcelona do not have any fit 1st-group forwards who are qualified for the Champions League.

The compact amount of assistance Messi has acquired in the Champions League, specially absent from home, is insane. In point, Griezmann is the to start with Barcelona participant, aside from Messi, to rating a knockout phase Champions League away target considering the fact that Neymar in 2015. That is absurd.

Griezmann nonetheless looks doubtful of his position at Barcelona, but he has a good deal of qualities. He presses and defends a large amount, he can score goals, and he passes effectively. However, the crew undeniably is lacking a pacy winger (the injury to Ousmane Dembélé is very unfortunate) and Griezmann is not it. Nonetheless, he’s so great, even if he’s out of place, he has a whole lot to provide.

We will see if it’s enough.