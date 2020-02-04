Is Brad Pitt’s brother Doug an anonymous source for tabloid stories?

Doug Pitt maybe not one of the most famous people in the world like his brother, Brad Pitt, but he had an equally good life. As a businessman and tireless philanthropist from Springfield, Missouri, where he and Brad grew up, he’s committed to a number of charities in his hometown and around the world. Doug is often contacted by tabloids about his famous brother, and he hasn’t commented on them for years. He has recently changed his tactics. Now he’s just making up stories.

How Doug Pitt digs the tabloids

Brad Pitt is in the tabloid press more often than any other celebrity. Hardly a day goes by Gossip Cop does not expose a story about him and Jennifer Aniston or him and Angelina Jolie. Each of these stories quotes anonymous sources or so-called “insiders”, which are not mentioned by name. Maybe, just maybe, one of these sources is none other than Doug Pitt.

The anonymous source, often referred to as “insider”, “friend” or “tipster”, is a common technique used by tabloids to sell the narrative that the outlet presents. Most of the time, these “insiders” are either completely clueless or possibly even fictitious. It turns out that there is a third option.

In a Missouri magazine, Doug was asked how he deals with tabloids and paparazzi and how he asks about Brad. “I haven’t been a comment for years,” the businessman told St. Louis Magazine, “Now when I get calls from the paparazzi, I create my own stories to see if they get printed.” Have this crazy story Perhaps you read about Brad adopting a child with Jennifer Aniston in Mexico or the one about Margot Robbie who “falls in love” with Brad? These stories may not have been from Brad’s own brother, however, they are almost certainly all invented.

The Pitt brothers fight back

He also gives the paparazzi a taste of their own medicine. “I started taking pictures of them and they don’t like it. I just started that,” he said. In fact, it was the paparazzi that triggered Doug’s love of photography.

The incident happened in 1993 when his brother was just beginning to become famous. Brad was back in her hometown and, according to Doug, a few boulevard photographers hid in the forest to take some pictures of Brad. With a few other friends, the brothers ran outside and scared the photographers away. One in his haste dropped his camera but didn’t stop picking it up. Doug did it and he’s been serious about photography ever since.

If you’re wondering what Brad thinks about the stories Doug balances for the tabloids, he’s probably not. “His way of dealing with the advertisement is that he doesn’t read it. He doesn’t look. I’ll ask him about something and he won’t have a clue what I’m talking about,” said Doug.