Is Burger’s “drink-to-drink” puppy part of Burger’s part of his branding strategy?

The Burger Buffet-inspired “Drink Cup”, inspired by slip-on shoes, has spread like its signature sauce on all social media outlets. Proving the company’s stamp of strategy is worth noting.

The SoCal palm tree burger chain sells online merchandise to its loyal fans, but when announcing the bare sneakers for Valentine’s Day, they didn’t go too far. Sale in days.

Drink Cup Shoes starting price was $ 64.95 for adults and $ 39.95 for children. But with limited supply comes more demand. And some take full advantage of selling the shoe four times their original price.

Commitment to quality Burgers, Fries and Milkshakes

The shoes sparked a conversation, but the success of the In-N-Out burger starts with its quality. With its family-owned edge, the company is at the forefront of ethics serving only fresh local produce cooked without artificial ingredients.

In addition, restaurants do not have freezers, heat lamps, microwaves and the food is fresh indoors. It has only five items on the menu: a hamburger, cheeseburger, double double, potatoes and a shake.

And one of the reasons the company keeps its positions limited is to keep them within the distance of their three biscuits to keep their products fresh.

AdWeek says the brand “will not build a restaurant beyond a semi-truck refrigerator can lead to one of one of its three cookies in a day.”

Consistency creates trust

The slow and limited expansion of In-N-Out is what secrets its food and reassures the steady quality of grocery-topped foods, cultivating a loyal fast-food customer base.

In fact, the In-N-Out burger topped the list for the highest customer confidence. With 62% of respondents saying that “their last visit to each chain was motivated by brand rather than convenience”.

And this is because of the consistency of the burgers, their potatoes and the milkshakes. That leads to trust, resulting in a strong emotional connection, and turning customers into brand supporters.

Word-of-mouth marketing strategy

As customers become brand advocates, In-N-Out may spend less on advertising than its competitors.

In addition, the company’s involvement and contribution to communities is another reason why customers love In-N-Out. Contributing to the awareness of the mouth that helps maintain their popularity.

In-N-Out participation can be seen on his social media. January was a month of awareness raising about human trafficking, and the company contributed to the case and said “[we] will match all donations from $ 3 to $ 250,000.”

Its flagship page also highlights the company’s commitment to helping communities and urges everyone to “join us in helping our communities become stronger, safer and better places to live”.

By helping communities, In-N-Out has harnessed the power of social currency to boost its sales.

And not every foodie can forget one of In-N-Out’s secret weapons: their “secret menu”. Offering more choices than the five menu item. Like the famous feed potatoes or Neapolitan milkshakes.

Take care of your employees

Not only does In-N-Out take care of its customers, but also their employees. Store managers can salary over six numbers. And the workers exceed the minimum wage.

And according to Glassdoor staff reviews, full-time and part-time employees receive dental and vision care, a free meal every shift, and many other benefits per year.

Proving that if you take care of your employees, they will take care of your customers.

In-N-Out sends Puma over the car in sneakers

In March 2019, In-N-Out filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Puma through Cali-0 Drive-Thru shoes.

“Using In-N-Out designs and commercial clothing, Puma and Cherman deliberately confused consumers for their own benefit and created the impression that their marks and unique merchandise were available for public use,” he said. Arnie Wensinger, Burger said in a statement to NBC4 Los Angeles.

While the shoe has caused controversy and many have talked about it, it shows that In-N-Out is glued to quality beyond the quantity it has delivered for the company.