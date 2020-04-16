Is Camlia Morrone pregnant with Leonardo DiCaprio’s son?

Is Camila Morrone pregnant with Leonardo DiCaprio’s baby? A tabloid claimed in November last year that Morrone was “showing a stroke.” Gossip Cop examined the story and here is what we discovered.

According to NW, Morrone was showing what appeared to be a buzz at the LACMA Art + Film 2019. Gala. Sources said Morrone’s departure was “bright” as he was allegedly “showing the beginnings” of the crash at the event. “He doesn’t confirm it, but he’s having a baby,” a so-called “friend” told the publication. “Camila started wearing floating clothes and looks radiant,” the alleged interior continued. The magazine claimed that DiCaprio was “shocked” at first but “warmed up” to the idea of ​​fatherhood.

“Leo was raised almost exclusively by his mother,” the alleged interior continued. The so-called source added: “Even if the child was an accident, the last thing he wanted was to do it with his flesh and blood.” If what the security check was saying is true, Morrone would be at least six months old, so obviously not. The newspaper’s false narrative is based on similar stories Gossip Cop has already fixed.

In July 2019, NW stated that Morrone was pregnant with DiCaprio’s baby. A dubious source stated, “He doesn’t confirm it, but he looks like he’s having a baby. And if he did, it wouldn’t be planned if Leo had something to say about it.” Doesn’t that sound familiar to you? Regardless, the article was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop contacted a DiCaprio spokesman who confirmed the story was not false.

A month later, NW was affected by it Gossip Cop for falsely claiming that DiCaprio and Morrone were having a “shotgun” wedding, with Brad Pitt the best man. A privileged caller told the market only few family and friends knew about the alleged news, and Pitt “was one of the first people to call Leo” after he allegedly proposed to Morrone. Gossip Cop set the record on the matter. It doesn’t make sense for the couple to have a “shotgun wedding” if confirmed a month earlier, Morrone wasn’t pregnant. The whole narrative is completely ridiculous. Morrone is neither, nor has she ever been pregnant with DiCaprio’s baby.

The unreliable tabloid repeated the same tired story in different ways, but nothing about the narratives was right. The same can be said for the latest bet that Morrone was “showing a blow” at the gala. Morrone or DiCaprio have confirmed nothing, phony magazine has no knowledge of DiCaprio or his personal life.