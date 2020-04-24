Is Chris Cuomo’s wife, Christina, taking anti-coronavirus medication? WTF?!?

OMG MAN SHOULD DEDICATE THIS MAN!

In the past, there were only thrilled players who suggested different health options, but now they are leading in all respects!

You may have heard during a press conference on Thursday that the distribution of disinfectants and injections by the President of the United States may be a good way to clean up the coronavirus infection during the plague. Yes, it really happened. but Donald Trump It’s just scary information

Chris Cuomo is one of the most reputable COVID-19 patients as he was able to make regular updates according to his duties CNN anchor. Unfortunately, in recent updates, his wife and teenage son have been tested positive for the virus.

While Chris was examining POTUS in full, his wife, Christina Cuomo, contributes to misinformation.

Just a few days before the most ridiculous thing the president hadn’t heard, Christina posted this very bad advice on her lifestyle blog. HISTORY PURISTBayna.

(Note: Some of the quotes from the original articles on Christina’s blog are inconsistent with the current text, which means that they were returned and edited after editing.)

First, he sings a hymn of precious “vitamin drops”, which are said to be taken in drops of vitamin C. In most cases, it will cost hundreds of dollars. (Fortunately, most people can’t afford to spend on treatment. No major research has been done to prove its effectiveness.)

Then he suggested someone a possible treatment (it is recommended to consult a “doctor or naturopath” first): take a bleach bath!

He wrote:

“It’s a virus that emits oxygen,” said Dr. Linda Lancaster, my mentor. He advised me to take a bath and add a candidate bleach. Yes, bleach. ”

Oh, yes. Serious ?? Christina continued:

“So, I have a small amount – ONLY / 2 cups of Clorox added to a warm water bath – Why? To fight radiation and metals in my system, oxygen

He included a quote Dr. Linda Lancaster“Founder of the Institute of Light Harmony, (You know the drugs that most doctors use because they oppose it.)

Dr. Lancaster said:

“We want to neutralize heavy metals because they slow down the electromagnetic frequency of our cells and we need a lot of energy. Chlorox is sodium chloride and it’s a technical salt. There’s no danger in doing that. It’s a simple naturopathic treatment. For years, cells have been treated with oxygen. ”

Oh, OK. Where to start?

So why does the Clorox website recommend washing with bleach?

“Clorox® regular bleach2 is not recommended for use on any type of personal hygiene. Users should avoid direct skin and eye allergies to unbleached bleach, and avoid prolonged contact with bleach faucet solutions that are recommended for household cleaning and washing.”

A warning that a small amount of bleach was used to make the water drink during the emergency was a warning that Christina used almost half of the bleach she used. Clorox site continued:

“You probably know the instructions for using bleach in the emergency treatment of drinking water. This is a completely different situation. To do this, the ratio of bleach to water is 1/8 teaspoon of bleach per gallon of clear water, and it should stand 30 minutes before drinking purified water. During this time, the bleach kills all the bacteria in the water before bathing in salt. “

However, it is easy to use in emergencies and should not be used for bathing. MAN.

“Although this solution is safe to drink, the bleach and aqueous solution are not EPA approved and should not be used.”

Remember, there was nothing wrong with Cristina Cuomo’s tap water. So even if it was completely meaningless.

We’re glad he’s fine. Besides, he has to be healthy enough and we don’t feel screaming at him, THIRD CONTACT THIS POSSIBILITY, APOLOGIZE!

You see, He did this ridiculous, useless thing and told the doctor not to hurt him. It’s hard to imagine someone trying to do this at home after reading a medical blog, writing down the names of someone with a doctor, and doing the math wrong and getting seriously injured.

Listen. Stay safe there. Don’t seek advice from lifestyle bloggers or “naturopaths” on how to deal with this. This is the plague. Now listen to the experts. You may be able to treat your homeopathic remedies later, okay?

