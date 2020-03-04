[Is CHRIS SLADE Even now A Member Of AC/DC? ‘I’ve Experienced No Indicator That I am Not,’ He Claims]

Chris Slade says that he has “had no sign” that he is no extended part of AC/DC‘s touring lineup.

The 73-12 months-outdated played drums for AC/DC‘s “Rock Or Bust” world tour soon after Phil Rudd was arrested for drug possession and threatening to eliminate an worker. Because then, AC/DC has evidently completed recording a new album, with Rudd sitting behind the kit in the studio.

Slade dealt with his present-day position with AC/DC for the duration of an job interview that was done by Barbara Caserta of Linea Rock on February 14 in Bergamo, Italy. Questioned if he knows regardless of whether he is nevertheless in AC/DC or not, Slade replied (see video clip down below): “I have experienced no indicator that I am not. But AC/DC, as you likely know, have often taken 5 a long time concerning just about anything. And then all of a sudden you get [a phone call], ‘[Come to] Florida following 7 days.’ ‘L.A., 10 days’ time.’ They have normally been that way.”

Slade also spoke about how he located out that AC/DC wished him back again in the band for the “Rock Or Bust” tour five several years ago. He reported: “I was performing with [THE CHRIS SLADE] TIMELINE in Switzerland, and my cell phone is an American phone. And I noticed this New York amount. For the reason that what had happened… People saved declaring to me, ‘Have you experienced the phone nevertheless? Have you had the get in touch with? Have you experienced the call?’ And I [said], ‘No, I have not experienced the simply call, and they are not going to contact me. All right?’ Following the first number of months went by, I imagined, ‘Oh, I am not gonna get a contact now. Angus [Young, AC/DC guitarist] likely has a nephew who plays drums or a thing.’ So I was on the road with TIMELINE and I bought this contact, and I was, like, ‘Wow!’ It was the manager, and he mentioned, ‘Chris, the fellas would like you to arrive back in.’ And even at the end of it — and this went on for, like, possibly 10, 15 minutes — at the conclusion of it, I claimed, ‘Does this arrive from the fellas, from the band?’ And he went, ‘Of system it is coming from the band.’ And I [went], ‘Okay then.’ I’d previously claimed ‘yes,’ by the way.”

Slade at first followed Simon Wright in AC/DC‘s lineup, becoming a member of in time to participate in on 1990’s “The Razor’s Edge” album. When Rudd returned in 1995, Slade was demonstrated the doorway and harbored some bad inner thoughts about that for a although.

Four many years back, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson was compelled to leave the band mid-tour thanks to a hazardous stage of hearing reduction. He was ultimately changed on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

In the summer season of 2018, Rudd and Johnson, along with guitarists Angus Younger and Stevie Youthful, were photographed outdoors Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios. Primarily based on the photos, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of generating — or at the very least setting up — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both equally again in the lineup.

At any time due to the fact AC/DC done the tour cycle for its 2014 album “Rock Or Bust” three and a fifty percent yrs in the past — a turbulent trek that weathered the pressured retirement and eventual dying of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — followers have puzzled whether sole remaining founding member Angus Younger would continue to keep the band likely or come to a decision it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

In February 2019, a picture surfaced on social media suggesting that Williams has also returned to AC/DC and will look on the rumored comeback album which is envisioned to be unveiled in the coming months.