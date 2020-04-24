Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood is an idealistic blend of fact and fiction. Although characters like Rock Hudson, Hattie McDaniel and Anna May Wong were movie stars of the era, most are not based on a real people, including Clara of Samara Weaving. Onscreen, the young, blonde actor is the daughter of a major studio head (Rob Reiner) and his wife became the heiress of Avis (Patti Lupone). In other words: a picture of a rich, white, blonde bombshell that could easily sail into a star based on looks and nepotism alone.

The other characters, meanwhile, initially struggle to find their way in post-World War II Tinseltown due to racial, gender and sexual biases. Until Hollywood flips the script, remaking the history version of systemic power dynamics and discrimination long ago. Camille (Laura Harrier) is a black woman who lands a starring role in a major studio picture written by Archie (Jeremy Pop), a black man, directed by Raymond (Darren Cris), who is half Asian; And Green is lit by Avis, Studio Head.

“With the present so continuous and the future uncertain, we headed toward, uncovering buried history to spin an ambitious story of what a mother,” executive producer, writer and director Janet Mock told The Hollywood Reporter. “What if a band of outsiders were given the opportunity to tell their own story … and what if everyone was invited to the room where the decisions are made, and fully and unpleasant to leave victorious and valued, their place in concrete history?”

Said Adiani / Netflix

Claire, then, initially looks like the enemy. But she has not occupied this role for a long time. By the end of the show, she becomes an ally, helping to make a voice for marginalized actors who have had to hide their true identities, settle into stereotypical parts, or have completely withdrawn from the industry. If she were a real person, she was someone who could really help reshape Hollywood’s story.

“I’ve always been interested in this kind of burial history, and I wanted to create a universe where those icons got the ending they deserved,” Murphy told THR in a separate interview. “It’s this beautiful fantasy, and in those times it can be kind of a balm in some way.”

This is because Murphy’s Hollywood is almost all of a happy ending.