[Is De Jong residing up to his likely at Barca?]

Photograph by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Photos

Are the club obtaining the most out of the Dutchman?

July 1st was a working day to try to remember for the duration of the summer transfer window of 2019. This was the working day that Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barcelona on a five-calendar year deal. Though the Dutchman has exhibited a good untapped likely given that initially being promoted to the Ajax initially team, very last season proved to be the Dutch youngster’s most promising yet.

Not only did De Jong gain the Eredivisie title and the domestic cup, but he also produced it to the Champions League semi-last, with his aspect defeating the likes of Authentic Madrid and Juventus in the procedure. De Jong’s start to everyday living at Barca has not however established to be so affluent, however, as his facet presently sit in 2nd area on the league standings.

Have the Blaugranes managed to get the ideal out of De Jong so significantly this period, or does the Dutch youngster however have some untapped probable that Quique Setien & Co are still to unleash?



Image by Eric Alonso/Getty Pictures



First, it is vital to be aware that Setien has introduced some improvements to the Blaugranes because signing on as their new supervisor. Just very last week, prior to the get at towards Getafe, Opta noticed how De Jong’s makes an attempt on intention have skyrocketed due to the fact the new manager’s arrival:

five – Frenkie de Jong has attempted five pictures in his 6 online games for Barcelona in all competitions considering that Quique Setién’s arrival, two more than he experienced in 26 below Ernesto Valverde. Self-assurance. pic.twitter.com/VtWJh5pMbB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 11, 2020

While De Jong is typically used as either a central midfielder or defensive mid, he even now has the qualities necessary to initiate key attacking prospects and create plans. Shots are not the only facet of enjoy in which De Jong has enhanced considering that the new manager’s takeover. He also managed to rating against True Betis last weekend and bag assists in two of his three Copa del Rey appearances. Thinking of that De Jong has tied with his objective scoring and assists tally for the time prior to Setien’s arrival, this is a sizeable statistic.

Of system, De Jong’s key region of aim would be orchestrating Barca’s passing video game from central midfield. As his former manager Erik ten Hag has explained:

“He’s not a goalscorer… He’s the player who supplies… who supplies the teammates who give the helps or who score plans from their posture.”

The Blaugranes have dominated ball possession and the flow of perform all through the period. When this has not shielded them versus suffering the occasional disappointing end result, it has labored very well in convincing us of De Jong’s impression as an individual. Again in Oct, De Jong experienced presently obtained a feat that proved him to be one particular of La Liga’s most helpful playmakers. He was capable to full much more passes in the opponents’ 50 % of the subject than any other player in the league, with a elegant whole of 327.



Image by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Photographs



In actuality, De Jong proved his well worth through Barca’s 1- defeat to Athletic Bilbao on the league’s opening weekend. In the course of a match that was his competitive debut, he done 93.9% of his passes – an outstanding feat for any player irrespective of encounter.

Though the Blaugranes may possibly not still have hit major equipment this season, this does not mean that De Jong’s performances have been lackluster. In reality, he has consistently verified to be a essential participant in the Barca lineup. Though he may well not be likely by means of a job superior at the second, he has nevertheless built-in nicely into the Blaugranes’ lineup and is proving to be a more medical player less than Setien’s management. So very long as De Jong continues to persevere on the pitch and his partnership with Setien develops, he really should be in a position to comprehend his full probable in the not much too distant potential.