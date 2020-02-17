[is-demi-lovato-featured-on-sam-smith’s-new-album-‘to-die-for’?]

Lovers are placing two and two with each other, and considering that Demi Lovato really perfectly could be on Sam Smith‘s forthcoming album!

Although checking out a pop up shop for their new album, To Die For, followers discovered that there is a tag with Demi‘s identify on it on a model.

Supporters also took recognize of the producing credits for To Die For, and found out that Demi is outlined as just one of the songwriters on Keep track of 11.

A Demi and Sam collab is a prolonged time coming! Back in 2017, Demi covered Sam‘s tune “Too Good At Goodbyes” and the two shared their adore for each individual other in a Twitter trade.