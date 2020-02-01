Is Disney’s Bambi Live Action Remake Really Necessary?

It feels like every animated Disney movie that has ever been shot has been, or will become, a live action movie.

Bambi is next on the list.

Screenwriters Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) will write the script. Chris and Paul Weitz will produce the film.

While Disney fans are bouncing up and down in the news, many people are less than pleased with the upcoming remake. In fact, some say it could be too traumatic for children.

What to expect

Just like in the remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King, Bambi will use photorealistic CGI to tell the story of the fawn who befriends a rabbit and a skunk before losing its mother to a hunter.

While Disney’s strategy for relaunching films brought in over $ 8.2 billion worldwide with no signs of slowing down, some people just had enough of the winning trick.

But with Mulan and 101 Dalmatians already working, it doesn’t look like Disney is going to quit.

Related: 20 Disney Remakes, Ordered From Worst To Best

Traumatized children

Via: CBR

It is hard to believe that a children’s fairy tale could cause such trauma. And yet that’s exactly what some people are saying about the story slash cartoon.

Generations of children are said to have been traumatized by Bambi, the first Disney film in which one parent died.

According to journalists Elizabeth Spiers (The New York Times) and Alona Ferber (Haaretz), the film sends out overly negative messages.

First: “wild nature”. Second, “People are violent, cruel, dangerous, and corrupting,” they write.

Next topic: 10 rumored Disney projects we hope to see happen (and 10 confirmed we can’t wait)

Adele lost 98 pounds? She only ate 1,000 calories a day!