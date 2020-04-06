Is DIY Ventilator Intermediate Change a Good Thinking COVID-19?

Exercise engines can cost tens of thousands of dollars in advance, and even more money per day is used to keep oxygen flowing into a sick lung. It is unknown, then, that some American hospitals may count their own on one hand. There are around 160,000 engineers employed in state hospitals – about half of the number of CVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States until April 6th.

As more and more coronavirus populations are catching up, inventors are looking for more creative solutions to curb incoming air. But the risks are too high to get it right — some doctors are not sure to refer to emergency engineers who are at risk.

Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a dermatologist at the National Institutes of Health in Colorado, praised the inventors for their willingness to help, but said that pipes that could not function even with what the doctors were presenting with a tough bill in the middle. outbreak. “Am I doing what is likely to cause harm because I did something,” he said, “or didn’t I do anything?”

COVID-19 did not invent much as it re-exposed the country’s gas problem. More than a decade ago, the United States government – recognizing the need for large, frozen ships in its National Stratepile System – approved the sale of nearly 40,000 tonnes from a small California factory, but the deal fell through. failed when a competitor of the company acquired the company. the suspect wanted to prevent him from making expensive machines that would fit the same price range, according to the New York Times. The government started with a new company in 2014, but the contract did not provide any new wind turbines, resulting in poor supply and manufacturing.

Now, suffering from malaria, doctors are trying to overcrowd it. Doctors at Columbia University and the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have created guidelines for the treatment of two patients who use the same machine, and the centers are working on devices that can distribute ventilators for this purpose. the reason. The US Department of Health and Human Services has entered into a sharing agreement, but only “as a last resort.”

Stay up to date with our latest coronavirus news article by clicking here.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which wants to avoid this scandal, is urging inventors and institutions to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization – a “wooden bar to get to the market,” according to a spokeswoman – workarounds machines. “The FDA will work closely with these manufacturers,” to get their products on the market, the spokesman said. The agency also partnered with the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Veterans and the US nonprofit industry that promotes art supplies during COVID-19.

Related Articles

Hospital systems are benefiting from this approach. Northwell’s New York Health, for example, is 3D transformers that help BiPAP machines (which are used to facilitate respiratory conditions such as sleep and COPD). Others even recycle the engines.

Large companies like General Motors, Ford and Dyson also come in, utilizing their own resources to make air-conditioned units.

Most hospitals, universities and inventors get even scrappier, using everything from airbrush parts to kitchen appliances to making air conditioners. But the factors that make engineers expensive and difficult to make – the complexity of its operations, operating system and retaliation – are also impacting critical care, Lyn-Kew said. If the project is cut to speed up the delivery process, you may end up sacrificing quality for a faster rate. And at that point, he said, the devices could do more harm than good, especially if hospitals don’t have enough staff to control these machines.

Lyn-Kew said “I find it scary and because we know that if we do, we will provide special care to people in our care efforts,” Lyn-Kew said. “Would it be better to give one person good care or two people who don’t care enough?”

Dr. Rohith Malya, an assistant professor at Baylor College of Science sees it differently. He was a consultant to an engineering team at Rice University of Texas, where he was also an assistant professor of biotechnology, to help them fix a vacuum compressor. bag to shoot manually to deliver oxygen to the lungs). The $ 300 model, which is open to others to copy, is available for testing on COVID-19 patients as soon as it clears the legal arena, its designers say.

Malya says desperate, calling for more extreme measures. Malya said “When hospitals are asking people to import their BiPAP machines,” and “the alternative is probably death,” people should think outside the box, Malya said.

Glen Meyerowitz, a professor of biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, also agrees that the proposed design is ineffective. It does an air-conditioned passenger compartment that is equipped with parts purchased from the Wireless System, eliminating some from the engine setup to focus on most of the tasks required during the intensive care unit. Doing so, he said, allows the machines to be built properly and easily.

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

Of course, DIY design “definitely goes far beyond the product you’d expect in health care,” Meyerowitz said, so he’s working with a UCLA-based consulting firm to bring his design from “hobbyist-class” to the hospital. – set. With UCLA’s rapid study into the hospital curriculum, he hopes to test it in the hospital in eight weeks.

But not all planners have access to international hospitals and medical advisors. He is talking about it, Malya said, that some inventors can proceed without proper guidance, possibly creating a dangerous device. “We don’t want to put something like DIY, Home Depot in the hospital and see how many patients are able to turn it off,” he said.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at Jamie.ducharme@time.com.

.