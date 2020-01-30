Is “Dog the Bounty Hunter” going again? Excerpt from the upcoming ‘Dr. Oz’Show is sure to make it look like this

Is Duane “Dog” Chapman walking down the aisle again?

It’s hard to say, but a clip from an upcoming “Dr. The Oz Show makes it look like it’s an option.

A little foretaste of the episode, which will be broadcast on Monday, shows the star “Dog the Bounty Hunter” with long-time friend Moon Angell.

Chapman’s wife Beth died in June after a very public fight against cancer.

On the new “Dr. In the wake of Oz, Chapman is tearful and says, “I’m much happier with her.”

“Moon Angell, do you want to marry me?” He says to Angell, who turns to him in shock.

The Chapmans’ marriage was a big part of their reality. The latest edition of “Dog’s Most Wanted” on WGN America documented Beth Chapman’s last days.

On January 5, Chapman shared a photo with Angell on his official Instagram account.

“Thank you MOON !!!!”, he wrote in the headline.

For the record, Chapman told people in August that he promised his late wife that he would not marry again.

“What we said is that I will never take Beth off my chest, I have her name here,” he said. “And I will never get married.”

CNN asked Chapman for a comment.

,