Is Dow having a “Good Day” because of Bernie?

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner questioned whether the Dow "had another good day" on Wednesday because "an acceptable democratic socialist" – Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – suspended his campaign.

“Let me ask you this, I see the Dow having another good day, I wonder if any of this has to do with the last hour, we saw someone who was accepted as a democratic socialist suspend his campaign,” Faulkner questioned. “Does this market react to the policy it did before the pandemic?”

“I don’t know if he does it like he did before the pandemic,” he said Art Laffer, former financial adviser to the President Ronald Reagan. “But let me just say very seriously, as a Trump supporter and a man who believes Trump is one of the best presidents I’ve ever had, I was happy to see Joe Biden win the Democratic prime minister.”

“Not because I want to vote for Joe Biden, but because I think Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be very bad for this country and if it happens – I think it’s a small chance – but if Biden wins the election, I will. I think he will do a much better job than any other Democratic candidate running for office, “Laffer said. “So I’m very happy that Joe Biden is winning the Democratic nomination.”

