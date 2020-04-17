Is Ellen DeGeneres right? The stories behind these two aren’t great!

The world knows Ellen DeGeneres One of the most beautiful people, but is there anything you can’t see?

No, we are not talking about the preference for super-rich, which from time to time confuses us. It’s about how he interacts with the people behind him.

I was infected with the virus last month Twitter A story shared by hundreds of people on the “Included Ellen” article on whether or not to believe in doing good. We didn’t get one this week, but TWO reports that Ellen doesn’t fully follow the “polite” philosophy she preaches.

Strengthen yourself, Ellen fans …

Crew cut

This week alone, after the Queen of the Day pulled in her “friend,” Kids on the Wheel, Kid didn’t starve, promised to donate $ 1 million to the American Food Fund. Leonardo DiCaprioBayna. Because he’s so generous – he only looks good to those who belong to him.

A team of more than 30 people on The Ellen DeGeneres Show were treated for anything other than care last month, according to various news reports on Thursday night.

The last studio show aired last week on March 9th Warner Bros. California reservations are canceled. After that, the staff had no idea what would happen, because, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, no high-ranking officials who attended the show told them anything.

And according to this information …

At the time of the next paycheck, the enrollment period was arbitrarily reduced by 20% in the second half of March. Then, after not hearing anything for a few weeks, most of the team was shocked to see Ellen resuming her show online without any help. A week later, they were told they would finally be paid, but their pay would be halved. (For those who do the work, they only make up 40% of their full-time jobs.) The report says that Ellen employs a whole new team to produce the original version of the talk show. It still didn’t work.

That’s when Ellen told viewers that “my staff and my team” had launched a new version of the show.

“I love them, I miss them,” he said. The best thing I can do to show them is a show. ”

Wow. IS IT OK.

Warner Bros. spokeswoman Variety said:

“Executive producers and TV stations have to pay attention to our staff and team members and make decisions with them first. Due to the remote demands of society, it was necessary to follow the technical changes of the show. municipality and health protocol. “

They also stressed that no one was fired. No, they slowed down their salaries.

BTW, most of them were teammates who worked with Ellen throughout the show. 17 years. No phone calls or emails for a week ?? Will you cut it later ????

For reference, Variety found out how other talk shows handle the situation. Jimmy Kimmel for the first two weeks until you find a way to take your salary out of employees’ pockets and bring the show back. Now they are all paying their full salaries. Tonight last week, John Oliver, Samantha Betay Frontal and Showtime’s Desus & Mero are all paying their employees.

Is it worth noting? None of these people are as rich or successful as Ellen, who is worth $ 330 million.

Nikkie WHO ??

Many of you may have seen Ellen’s interview in January Nikkie lessonsBayna. Very popular YouTuber software Ellen, who had just emerged as a transgender, gave her first interview after boldly declaring.

It was a huge benefit for Ellen; The video has only been viewed 9.3 MILLION times on YouTube so far.

Millions of people thought it was okay, but they didn’t see what was going on behind the scenes.

Dutch beauty blogger, full name Nikki de Jager, Spoke about the girls’ treatment during a talk show in the Netherlands in February. It took some time to find a way to reach English-speaking audiences, but he told mostly Ellen show attendees.

He went and told me it was good

Is he okay too? Nicky called the 62-year-old “cold” and “distant.”

Wait, there’s more!

Nikkie now revealed more in an interview with a Dutch magazine, and said the experience as a whole was rudely awake. Highlight on RUDE. He said:

“I may be naive. But welcome me to the Elfe DeGeneres show!” Was waiting for me. But I was a little overworked, and he greeted me angrily. I was going to host a Disney show,

LOLz! We used to think it was a sexual ephemeral after Darket TV.

Ellen, 25, described herself as the ice queen and greeted the show without shaking hands.

Just a complaint, the heat He says the other guests got their own toilets.

“I couldn’t use the bathroom closest to me.

Hey, what ?? It would be hard for us to say what a traditional bathroom would look like in a trans society.

Finally, he expressed his regret for participating in the show and asked for a big interview with the Dutch-American host There is Eva Jinek instead of.

But of course he thought Ellen was LGBT-friendly and friendly. That was the real lesson for Nikki, who spoke to Magki.

I thought, “After I go to Ellen, I won’t see my idols.”

Very sad about Hollywood, but true. Some semolina is so kind and generous to everyone you have never heard of before. Some of them look the best on the outside, but they actually treat the people around them like dirt.

What do you think of the stories you heard about Ellen?

(Photo courtesy of Ellen / YouTube.)