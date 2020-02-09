Is hatred for Ed Woodward justified?

Manchester United fans have an understandable dislike for Ed Woodward. However, he is not entirely to blame and his treatment is unwarranted…

Here’s the latest update on the “attack on Woodward’s house” incident. Manchester United has filed a formal complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO), claiming that the Sun newspaper had prior knowledge of the attack on Ed Woodward’s home.

We do not know if the club’s claims are entirely true and therefore should not comment on the said newspaper. But this incident highlights everything that is wrong with modern football.

Were the actions of these fans justified in the first place? Of course not. Many people around the world have widely condemned this incident, and rightly so. But there are still a lot of supporters who think it was the right thing to do. This brings us to our main subject. Why is Ed Woodward so hated and hatred for him justified?

What an absurd question, right? Of course, hatred towards him is justified. Ed Woodward is at the heart of the problem at Manchester United. He is the symbol of everything that is wrong with the club. United have not won the Premier League since 2013. The situation on and off the pitch is dire.

There is no strategy, no long-term plan. Managers are hired and fired at will. The big players signed for huge sums fail to produce the goods and end up regressing. There has been no communication from the owners for ages and it seems they don’t care.

Who to blame then? Of course, Ed Woodward. The Manchester United CEO is responsible for the smooth running of the club. He is solely responsible for ensuring that United remains competent on and off the field. He is the main decision maker with the power to approve or veto any new signature. So, of course, he’s responsible for all of United’s problems. Is not it?

To clarify, I agree with part of the above story which is commonly used by the majority of United fans. Being one myself, I can see where this thought process comes from. But I must disagree slightly. As much as we would like to blame Woodward for the club’s failures, we must recognize that he is not the biggest culprit here. Sure, he wasn’t the perfect CEO, but he wasn’t really terrible either (more on that later). But let’s first talk about the elephant in the room.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening January 28 when supporters united in hoods attacked Woodward’s home in Cheshire by launching flares over the door of his home. In the following matches chants were heard in the stadium which were in the style of “Ed Woodward will die”. It is one thing to voice your concerns, but threatening to kill someone and putting their family in danger is a criminal offense.

There are many ways to show your frustration with Ed Woodward, but do not attack and involve his house where his wife and children live. It is too far and shows a real lack of class. We are much better than that.

Manchester United fans outside Ed Woodward’s house launching flares and threatening his life. Why? Because he has only spent £ 900 million on transfers since Fergie left. I never want to hear that Liverpool fans are the worst again. https://t.co/oJ06rMysft

As I said earlier, I understand the concerns of these fans who have recently reached a turning point. But having said that, I would like to draw attention to Ed Woodward’s Manchester United record. After assuming a more prominent role after the departure of Sir Alex, Woodward succeeded in making the club a leading financial dog. The club has regularly been among the most revenue-generating clubs in world football and has been among the best players in the Deloitte Football Money League in recent years. Even though he hasn’t won the Premier League since 2013.

Woodward’s business acumen has allowed the club to breathe a bit into this financial instability wormhole in football (case by case, Bury FC). His business partnerships and off-field associations have allowed the club to pay the huge salaries for Manchester United players.

Woodward has been responsible for entering into various sponsorship agreements around the world. Without its financial success, United would not have been able to repay the interest and principal on the public purchase debt that would otherwise have gone out of control.

We can’t blame Woodward for not supporting the managers. Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in the world at the time, was signed by Manchester United. Maguire, Di Maria, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Schweinsteiger, Depay, Falcao, Mkhitaryan, etc. According to a report, United has spent £ 968 million on player transfers since their last Premier League title in 2013. It is therefore clearly absurd to say that the club has not supported the managers.

Agrees that this type of money should have been spent with great wisdom, in line with a long-term vision. But at least no one can blame Woodward for not supporting managers enough. Perhaps fans of clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle could help provide a better context for United fans when it comes to spending money for players.

So what’s the point I’m trying to make here? I am not a sympathizer of Woodward, but we must avoid blindly following the story unfolding against him. We must question his actions, we must hold him responsible for many things, but above all, we must adopt a certain decency to express our opinions without trying to harm anyone. As a United fan, it’s not something I want to associate our club supporters with.

