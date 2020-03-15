Is India doing enough to check community outreach? – News from India

Community coronavirus disease cases (Covid-19) in India may not be known yet, but with several infected people responding to the test weeks after they became infected, experts believe it may only be a matter of time before the people they worked with for the test positive.

Undisclosed community transfer is one of the main reasons why the spread of the disease has disappeared from hands in Italy, Spain, Iran, and even parts of the United States, which is expanding health infrastructure and leading to loss of life. In India, where medical expertise and infrastructure are often scarce or stressed, many fear that such an event could cause more harm. So, what is India doing to stop and control community transfer?

The National Biomedical Research Authority, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will launch its second batch of flu-like disease (OR) samples for Covid-19 on Sunday at 51 of its viral research laboratories, see if there is evidence on the spread of viral disease in a community in India.

Since the day India reported its first case of illness on January 30, which was the day the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a “public health emergency,” India has reported a total of 84 cases and two deaths.

Although the numbers are small and India has taken steps to curb the spread of the infection, the situation is not fully controlled. “Since we are not yet on aggressive testing, taking random samples from his influenza surveillance network like flu is a good idea to check on community transmission,” said a senior health professional, requesting anonymity.

The ICMR Network of Viral Laboratories for Research and Diagnostics (VRDL) across India is being used for this purpose. The first series of tests were performed on samples taken between February 15 and 29 from 13 VRDLs and tested for Covid-19 in his apex virology laboratory at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Approximately 20 samples from each laboratory were randomly taken from patients with febrile illness.

“So far, no samples have returned positive, suggesting that Covid-19 is not being transmitted to the community … we are raising a select number of random samples doing influenza-like surveillance,” said Dr. Nivedita Gupta, an ICMR scientist . “Throughout the year, these labs get samples for illnesses like the flu, so we decided to get samples from there. If we find anything that suggests community transfer, our whole strategy will change in managing the disease, “she added.

“A comprehensive package of measures is needed to prepare countries when there are no cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, community transfers or nationwide transmissions …”, says WHO. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said the most effective way to end the transmission of the disease was to stay under house quarantine for 14 days for asymptomatic people.

