Is it time to change the national anthem? PM weighs

As we approach the anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attacks in Christchurch, an appeal has been launched to change the way we sing the national anthem, God Defend New Zealand. And the Prime Minister recognized that many people could support this call.

Last year, Hobsonville’s wife Fiona Downes wrote to Jacinda Ardern telling her that the hymn was out of date.

“I think the language of the first English verse is obscure,” she wrote, “and that words like” triple star “,” shafts of war “and” impleat “are meaningless to many. migrants with limited English, as well as for most NZers. under 30. “

The All Blacks sing the national anthem before their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against England, Japan.

Ardern agreed. She told Downes that “language is certainly a product of its time” and said the change “could happen if enough people supported it”.

Downes also said that she believed more people could relate to the “simple, straightforward words of the second verse”.

A vigil at Hagley Park, Christchurch, March 24, 2019, to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks nine days earlier.

The second verse has a strongly inclusive theme. It reads:

Men of all faiths and all races,

Gather here in front of your face,

Asking you to bless this place,

God defends our free land.

Dissension, envy, hatred,

And corruption keeps our state,

Make our country good and great,

God defends New Zealand.

However, Downes suggested replacing the line “Men of all beliefs and races” with “Those of all beliefs and races”.

“I suddenly realized,” she writes, “that a wonderful commemorative gesture when commemorating the event next March would be to announce that the second verse would now be used, following the first Maori verse, like our national anthem, instead of the old first verse. “

Downes wrote his letter to Ardern as Prime Minister, but Ardern’s response, dated November 11, was written in his capacity as Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage. “The attack on our Muslim community has had a profound effect on our nation,” she said, and “the government is carefully considering strategies to promote inclusion and respect for diversity.”

Ardern also said: “I agree with you, the wording of the second verse is of particular importance following the attacks on March 15.”

Downes told the Herald that she has wanted this change for a few years. “What an upheaval the first verse,” she said. “And I noticed that after the attacks on the mosque on March 15, people quoted the second verse abundantly. It all revolves around the reason why people come to New Zealand and enjoy living there: to escape to corruption, envy and hatred. “

When the Weekend Herald asked the Prime Minister for his comments, a spokeswoman said she “noted that a number of people have said in the past 12 months that the words of the second verse, often overlooked , had a particular resonance “.

But, he added, “there are no plans to change the national anthem … In other words, there are much more important priorities on which the government is focusing.”

Downes said she understood this, but hoped his suggestion would become popular.

God Defend New Zealand was written as a poem by journalist Thomas Bracken and published in 1876. Once set to music, it was widely played and became a popular hymn.

Students from Manakau School sing the national anthem at the Manakau Cenotaph, Anzac Day, 2018.

But he did not obtain any official status until 1940, when a public campaign resulted in it becoming the “national song of New Zealand”. It was the year of the centenary celebrations, marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

In 1972, the song was performed as the New Zealand anthem when the men’s 8 rowing won gold at the Munich Olympics. But it only became an official anthem in 1977, when it was named as one of the two, alongside God Save the Queen.

There is no chance that there will be an official change before March 15th. Ardern informed Downes in his letter that any new song protocol would require “an official government process” which “would not be taken lightly given the national anthem, history and constitutional significance. An official change would require consultation significant public support and considerable support is needed before this is considered. “

Hastings District Council member Henare O'Keefe sings the national anthem with competitors at the NZ Junior Youth Tenpin Bowling National Championships, Hastings.

But she also said that people are now free to sing the song as they see fit.

“There is nothing in the law or any other prohibition that prevents people from singing the verses in a different order, or leaving worms. You are certainly free to sing and encourage others to sing, the second to first. “

Ardern said it looked like how the Te Reo version of God Defend New Zealand evolved. “Te Reo verses can be sung before or after an English verse, not used at all, or used in place of the English version.”

The New Zealand Black Sticks sing the national anthem before a game with the Australian Hockeyroos, Hastings, 2017.

The song has been in the public domain since the 1980s, which means there is no copyright and everyone is free to use it as they see fit.

God Defend New Zealand: a timeline

1870: Dunedin journalist Thomas Bracken writes the poem.

July 1, 1876: the Saturday announcer in Dunedin published for the first time the poem by Bracken and organized a competition to find a piece. The competition is won by Professor John Joseph Woods, of Lawrence, Otago.

Christmas Day 1876: First public performance, by the troupe Lydia Howard Burlesque and Opera Burl, accompanied by the Royal Artillery Band, at the Queen’s Theater, Dunedin.

1878: First Maori translation, by the judge of the native land tribunal Thomas Smith, commissioned by Prime Minister George Gray and published under the title Aotearoa in the newspapers of Otago.

1897: Prime Minister Richard Seddon presents a copy of the lyrics and music to Queen Victoria.

1940: Prime Minister Peter Fraser announces that it will be New Zealand’s national song, in time for this year’s centennial celebrations.

1950: Played for the first time at the British Empire Games, precursor to the Commonwealth Games.

1972: Played for the first time at the Olympic Games, when the men’s rowing eight won gold.

1973: Prime Minister Norman Kirk tries to make the song the national anthem but cannot get enough support from his own party, Labor.

1976: A petition with 7750 signatures, asking for the same thing, is presented to the Parliament.

1977: God Defend New Zealand is published by the national government as one of two national anthems “of equal status”. God Save the Queen also remains an official anthem.

1979: Choirmaster Maxwell Fernie changes the key from flat major to G major, to allow easier singing, especially by the crowd.

1999: First major use of the Maori version alone, during a rugby world cup match. Subsequently, singing the first verse in Te Reo and then English became common. The song has five verses.

Messages of love and support adorn the front fence of the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch.