Is it wrong to call soldiers “troops”?

It may be time to step down.

CAITLIN O’HARA / AFP via Getty Images

In an episode of the first season of the Netflix animation series BoJack Horseman, the title character tries to defend himself against a firestorm that accuses him of anti-military sentiment by arguing: “I don’t hate the troops!” I only hate a certain group. “Here BoJack refers to a particular Navy SEAL with which he has bad blood as a” force “over a box of muffins, a single member of the armed forces.

Aside from the obvious silliness of the Muffin argument or the fact that the Navy SEAL in question is a literal seal, BoJack’s unique use of the term “troops” has a comedic touch, because like linguist John McWhorter recently in one highlighted Atlantic opinion. We don’t tend to use it that way. Interestingly, we rarely refer to a single soldier, sailor, or marine as a “troop,” but we still refer to individuals as “troops” as long as there are many of them. In other words, as McWhorter shows, we’re still calling 16,000 soldiers and 16,000 soldiers.

McWhorter says that this is a problem – but not just a grammatical one. The linguist admits that there is a certain grammatical discrepancy, but this is hardly unprecedented. After all, many words lack singular forms. As he notes, we don’t call a single message “new”. McWhorter says the problem is primarily ethical. The term, he argues, functions as a kind of euphemism that “makes life, the breathing of people who work for us all under often very dangerous conditions, a kind of substance”.

“Calling 20,000 soldiers 20,000 soldiers is a distancing strategy, a euphemism in a context that requires moral clarity and honesty,” he writes. Instead, he suggests dropping “troops” in favor of the words “soldier”, “sailor” or “navy” when referring to members of the armed forces. Finally he writes: “A soldier is a person; A squad is something out of the game of risk. “

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story on the Atlantic