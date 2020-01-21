Is it Xhaka or Sol Campbell ?!

Arsenal showed a lot of fighting to get the point away against Chelsea…

When these two teams met last month, it was Chelsea who fought late to win. This time, however, a ten-man Arsenal team dug deep to fight for a draw, and they had to do it twice.

The game started nervously for the visitors when David Luiz was sent off and Jorginho converted from the next penalty. Although this move to ten men seems to do good for Arsenal, they have become much more defensive organized and have even created opportunities in the future.

However, they had to wait until the second half to catch the tying goal and it was Gabriel Martinelli who took advantage of a rare N’Golo Kante error, while he was running the whole length of the field to convert with plumb.

However, that was not enough as Cesar Azpilicueta scored a rare goal that seemed to be the winner until Hector Bellerin cut from the right on the other side to complete a Kepa Arrizabalaga. So I guess you could say it was an exciting game but how did the individuals perform?

Bernd Leno – 7/10

Leno made superb saves as usual to keep Arsenal in the game. He faced a lot, but he was beaten only twice, one of which was a penalty. He probably could have done more to prevent Jorginho’s goal but he’s only human and overall it was a great performance from Bernd. It gets a 7 for me, but if we’re talking about this barnet, it’s a clear 10.