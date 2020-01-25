Is Japan experiencing a new literary golden age?

The case for yes

While writers compete with a variety of narrative media – from streaming services to video games to podcasts – immortality and greatness in literature can have different meanings than before.

In the digital age, attention spans are getting shorter and fewer readers choose fiction. Any writer who is now looking for the stars to outshine Shakespeare or compare Mishima’s Sea of ​​Fertility – a series of novels whose frequent enjoyment is the flip side of fantastic ambition – could target his audience at his mother and closest Reduce friends.

However, a crisis can bring opportunities and new challenges that often bring new solutions. Maybe even a change of guard.

During a recent visit to a San Francisco bookstore, staff recommended Hiromi Kawakami’s “The Ten Loves of Nishino” and Yoko Ogawa’s “The Memory Police”. Rave reviews were prominent alongside Sayaka Murata’s hit “Convenience Store Woman” and Hiroko Oyamada’s new release “The Factory”.

Before we start a new Japanese golden era, it should be remembered that what is published in English may not reflect the current landscapes in Japan (in fact, most of the titles mentioned were first published in Japanese years ago). But there are trends, new reader interest and markets – both in Japan and in English – that raise hopes for a new wave, an era of greatness in Japanese literature.

“It’s a great time for Japanese fiction with lots of interesting writers,” says Ginny Tapley Takemori, a well-known fiction translator who works with Sayaka Murata. “One trend is that women writers have greater visibility and produce innovative and lively works. In Japan they have received many of the renowned literary awards.

“It’s not that women haven’t written all the time. It’s just that only a handful have made it into translation,” added Tapley Takemori, also referring to talented male authors.

As fiction readers are now mostly women (with the exception of science fiction), their interests and preferences also shape the market for which writers are translated into English. The translators exercise their own influence and have formed associations around the world to promote literature in translation.

“What is published in English (from Japanese and other languages) is increasingly controlled by the translator,” says Tapley Takemori. “International translators have organized and worked to get more writers published in English, and the editors have responded eagerly.”

Aside from industry trends, every new wave makes a comparison with the past: can these new authors write novels as rich and accomplished as Tanizaki’s “The Makioka Sister”?

The answer can be found in another question: what to achieve and whose satisfaction?

Voices from outsiders and alienation have long been an important part of world literature. Japanese fiction is no exception and now underlines a particular brand: women who find their way in a repressive society and struggle for independence between isolation and independence. Some think feminist topics are limited to a novel and its need for universal resonance, but that seems to say that these topics are irrelevant to men.

At the surrealistic gender showdowns in Yukiko Motoya’s collection “The Lonesome Bodybuilder” or Minae Mizumura’s unshakably realistic novel “Inheritance from Mother”, which shows the stresses of elderly care in Japan, a question that could not be more contemporary – and affects women disproportionately.

While Mizumura pays homage to Japanese newspaper novels, Hiromi Kawakami’s “The Ten Loves of Nishino” draws inspiration from “The Tales of Genji”. But thinking and building on earlier works makes these books no less ambitious.

In last week’s New York magazine issue, writer Bryan Washington praised Kawakami for her thoroughly drawn characters and for “stories that don’t make you feel worse,” which means that they don’t focus on trauma , In part, Kawakami forces – and is read – because it has less to prove than a monomaniac ego. In a cultural moment when seriousness is equated with loudness and outrage, the calm depth of her prose allows her to penetrate the noise.

Most of the hopes for Japanese fiction, of course, are in the Murata mentioned, whose novel “Earthlings” will be published in English this summer. This follows the acclaimed translation of her novel “Convenience Store Woman”, which tells the story of Keiko in characteristic prose and voice, a woman who is cut off from all ideas of social success.

She is in a dead end and seems to be considered a bachelor. She responds in such a way that readers wonder whether she is happy or not, whether her decisions are good or bad. Keiko’s disappointment with work and his lifestyle ambivalence are part of our time. Murata’s writings are anything but a simple reaction to an old guard.

As our lives turn more and more to data and social media diminish our ability to nuance, Japanese literature could remind us that ambiguity is part of life. Some may not like the new themes and styles, but as we enter a new era and decade, the best may come. (Nicolas Gattig)

The case for no

When Natsume Soseki sat down in December 1904 to write a short story, The Tower of London, it was the first volcanic emission that would change the Japanese literary landscape forever.

Are there writings today that herald a similar literary revolution? If so, it is unclear what exactly they are. Few authors in Japan are of great interest today. I do not reject the achievements and stylistic innovations of Haruki Murakami and others who have followed him, but in truth I cannot place many in the highest literary class.

The period from 1905 to 1970 was a kind of “high renaissance” of Japanese literary art. In the Meiji era (1868-1912), ancient Japanese literary sensibilities suddenly came into contact with the literature of the rest of the world and came up with the idea that literature was the hallmark of a large civilized nation. Literature became a matter of extreme national importance, an all-consuming life and death business.

As early as the 1890s, there was evidence of the emergence of a wave of brilliant literary talent – Ozaki Koyo, Ichiyo Higuchi, Masaoka Shiki – that something special was happening in Japan. But it wasn’t until the country’s largest English literature expert, Soseki, an elite scholar at Tokyo University with an amazing knowledge of world literature, started writing fiction that Japan began to produce literature of truly unmatched quality. Soseki wanted to overtake Shakespeare himself.

Soseki, in turn, inspired his great contemporary Ogai Mori to create productive literary works and supervised Ryunosuke Akutagawa, who wrote some of the most famous Japanese short stories. Soseki also taught Junichiro Tanizaki, who translated “The Tale of Genji” into modern Japanese and then created his own monumental masterpiece of the highest literary style, “The Makioka Sisters”.

Like the Quattrocento in Italy, where the artistic wealth was embarrassed, Japan suddenly saw the gem-like invention of Yasunari Kawabata. the wistful nostalgia of Kafu Nagai; the sardonic, vitriolic pun by Osamu Dazai; the inflammatory, fruitful imagination of Edogawa Ranpo; the spiritual meditations of Shusaku Endo; and the dreamlike fantasies of Kenji Miyazawa. And before we start talking about revolutionary poets like Takuboku Ishikawa, Akiko Yosano and Sakutaro Hagiwara.

It says a lot about the level of literary achievement in the High Renaissance era from 1905-70 that you could put together a reserve team of literary talents – Toson Shimazaki, Naoya Shiga, Takeo Arishima, Fumiko Enchi, Taeko Kono, Kyusaku Yumeno, Takiji Kobayashi, Ryotaro Shiba, Sawako Ariyoshi, Motojiro Kajii, Seicho Matsumoto – that would be an unbeatable first team in any other era.

Yukio Mishima, an extraordinarily productive talent who rounded off this golden age, spent five years tirelessly composing what he described as his “life’s work”, the four-volume “Sea of ​​Fertility”, an overarching vision of Japan over a period of 60 years , The day he gave the final installment, he left a note on his desk: “People’s lives are limited, but I would like to live forever.”

Which Japanese writer strives today to write literary works that surpass Shakespeare, fit “The Tale of Genji” and “live forever”?

Literature in Japan is now a much gentler, biodegradable business that is no longer reserved for a monomaniac, fantastically ambitious elite who have all gone to the University of Tokyo. More women, minorities and less privileged voices are represented in literature today. It generates works of social value, entertainment, and insightful redesigns of modern life. However, it is no more exceptional than dozens of other literatures around the world.

Many modern novels exist in a kind of reflective dialogue with their great literary ancestors. For example, Hiromi Kawakami’s “Recording a Night Too Short” is an obvious channeling of Soseki’s “Ten Night Dreams”, while Haruki Murakami’s 2002 novel “Kafka on the Shore” is a subtly disguised view of the extraordinary literary journey to Japan taken during the 20th century ,

We are living in a largely reactive time in Japanese literature, and are tentatively trying to understand the turmoil that previously occurred. In any case, let’s celebrate the diversity of literary voices in modern Japan, but these angry male, elitist, tormented voices of the last century and their monumental achievements, I suspect, will dominate Japan’s literary imagination for quite some time. (Damian Flanagan)

