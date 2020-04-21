Is John B.’s Father Alive or Dead?

Netflix’s Outer Banks is a series of mysteries, but one of its biggest secrets is revealed at the end of the season. At the beginning of the show, we meet the orphan John B. (played by Chase Stokes), who swears that his father is still alive even though he had been missing nine months before.

However, at the end of the first season of the show, it looks like we have confirmation that John B.’s father is really dead. In Episode 8, we see a flashback where Scooter (David Ury) found the body of Big John, mummified on one of the Outer Banks islands due to the heat of South Carolina.

At that point, it seems like we have the whole story of what happened to John B.’s father. He and Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) initially planned to hunt for shared property, but after they disagreed with exactly how much wealth each had the right to own. , they fought, and Big John finally hit his head and then jumped into the sea.

One of the Outer Banks’ biggest mysteries is what happened to John B.’s father

Netflix

At first, it was as if he died at sea, but we later learned that he could go to an island and carve the word “Redfield” into a compass before his death. John B. then discovers this compass, in a program that organizes the event when Pogues dives for him in the first episode of the Netflix show.

At the end of Episode 8, it seems certain that John B.’s father is dead, and even J.B himself is ready to accept this. However, when the Netflix show ends with everyone believing that two dead are not, this may imply that not everything is as it seems.

In the last episode of the Outer Banks, islanders all believe that John B. and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) have perished after they drove their ship into a tropical storm. However, at the end of the season, it was revealed that they were both still alive and had been rescued by a ship on their way to Nassau in the Bahamas – the exact place where the treasure was headed.

This could mean that John B.’s father also faked his own death and somehow left the body that seemed to continue the treasure hunt without Ward. Although this seems a bit far-fetched, this event has embraced some of the larger elements of life, so there is a possibility we can head for a surprise family reunion in the Bahamas.

Speaking to USA Today, pioneer Jonas Pate said that if Outer Banks got Season 2 from Netflix, “there will be several episodes that occur, at least in part, in the Bahamas. That is revealed to be a greater mystery. We keep the old villains and keep adding some new ones. But always returning to the Outer Banks. “

Outer Banks flows now on Netflix.