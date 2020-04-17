It is Julia Roberts man throwing Danny Moder out? A recent tabloid has claimed that the marriage of the actress “is hitting a crisis point” and that she is throwing Moder. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

According to New idea, the actress is “at an end.” The store says Roberts is selling his home, as he lived in lockdown during the current pandemic allegedly was disastrous for their relationship. “Yes, they live in a mansion but it’s not big enough to stop the discussion and nasty insults,” a source said. The sketch continues, arguing that despite the couple’s previous commitment to working hard at their wedding, quarantine has brought “new problems” to a new boss.

The publication further states that the biggest “elephant in the room” is the indecision of the couple where they should reside. The magazine claims that Julia Roberts wants to split family time between San Francisco and New Mexico, while Danny Moder is happy to stay in Los Angeles. The tabloid claims the actress decided to “make her plans a reality” and bought a home in San Francisco. The alleged source adds: “She fell into this place and Danny didn’t have much choice in the matter.”

The full narrative of the press box makes no sense. On the one hand, there is no evidence that the couple were arguing or saying nasty insults to each other. In addition, the article is based on a story Gossip Cop previously corrected. Last month, we defused Women’s Day by falsely claiming that Julia Roberts bought the San Francisco home as a “run away” from Danny Moder. The story-taking had a similar story, saying the home was a sign that the couple was “headed for divorce,” when their 17-year-old spouse is doing well. Gossip Cop we corrected the story when it came out and also drew this latest attempt at New Idea.

It’s hard to even believe the New Idea in the first place as it has an off-base story with its stories about Roberts. In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted the counterfeit service for falsely reporting that Danny Moder was upset about Roberts’ friendship with Sean Penn. The story the story produced came after a photo of Roberts and Penn strolling side by side for Chris Martin’s birthday party. Gossip Cop he came in with a source close to the situation, who confirmed that the narrative was nonsense.

Two months later, we removed the false start by saying that Julia Roberts was pregnant with her fourth child. The magazine claimed that Roberts and Moder were expanding their swimming without providing any evidence that Roberts was even waiting. We rejected the false story at the time, and since months have passed without a fourth child since then, we were absolutely right.