Is Kaley Cuoco’s marriage in crisis?

It is Kaley CookIs marriage in crisis? A tabloid claims the actress is having trouble with her husband, Karl Cook. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

Women’s Day A recent article claims that Cuoco and Cook are “at war” after selling the LA actress’s house and finally moving to her new mansion in Hidden Hills. The Big Bang Theory magazine is “self-isolating” with Cook and his pets, but the couple have been “struggling like cats and dogs.” One insider says, “Everyone is convinced you’ve tracked down this sale because you’re looking for an escape block in New York, as far away from your new home as possible in LA.” The privileged call continued: “It is typical for Kaley to have an exit strategy when it is exceeded by a bad state.”

Other alleged sources say that marriage is not “all ros” even though the couple seems happy on social media. “This marriage is a time bomb. Moving together can only turn it off,” the insider added. The whole narrative of the book is completely false. Cuoco and Cook are fine. Since the coronavirus burst, the actress has posted photos and videos of her and cooked on Instagram for fun while she was quarantined. They don’t “fight like cats and dogs.” The tabloid is not aware of the couple’s relationship.

Nor would it be the first time a board has made a mistake about Cuoco and his marriage. Gossip Cop burst into Life & Style in October last year for falsely claiming that Cuoco and Cook were divorcing. The false viewpoint claimed that Cuoco’s marriage was “wrong” with a so-called “privileged” saying that “friends are afraid it was only a matter of time before the divorce.” The unreliable post was completely wrong with his claim. Gossip Cop He went to our source at the Cuoco camp to make sure the item was made.

In July 2018, Gossip Cop debuted the publication of her sister Globe, Globe, for wrongly pleading with Cuoco and Cook’s marriage had problems due to shoulder surgery. A privileged caller said the equestrian was “tired” of having to take care of his “demanding” wife. “He’s been trapped in the house ever since, being hit by his constant demands!” alleged the alleged insider. The whole story was fake and Gossip Cop fired the silly story in due course. The couple remains married and eventually cohabit.