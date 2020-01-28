Is Kanye West preparing for doomsday and planning to repopulate the world with Kim Kardashian?

No, just no. Kanye West is not preparing to repopulate a post-apocalyptic earth Kim Kardashian, A tabloid in the Kimye rumor mill claims this week, but the ridiculous article is completely wrong. Gossip Cop The story was examined and found to be completely wrong.

Citing a “close family friend”, the tabloid northwest claims that West has become an obsessive pioneer of the doomsday, thanks to his extreme religious beliefs. “Kanye has this crazy plan to survive the destruction that God brings and to repopulate the world with Kim,” the alleged source says. The rapper allegedly built a doomsday bunker on $ 44 million in rural Wyoming to start preparations.

The magazine also suggests that Kardashian is less willing to participate in her husband’s plans. “Kim insisted that if he thought she would live in a damp concrete basement like a brainwashed doomsday cult freak, he would have to take her hostage,” said the alleged insider. However, West is said to be uninterested in her feelings about the matter and continues to develop repopulation plans. Like Noah in the book of Genesis, West reportedly plans to bring animals to the bunker and “has already started looking for blueprints for an underground zoo.”

Where do i start here Some elements of the story have a certain validity. For example, it is true that West bought two multi-million dollar ranches in Wyoming in 2019, according to TMZ. It is also true that the West has been deeply spiritual lately – as you can probably tell by its title, religion is a tough topic in its recent album, Jesus is King. Since 2019 he has also been leading his Sunday service choir in a weekly gospel performance.

However, Gossip Cop finds no evidence to support the claim that West is preparing to keep his family from becoming “mole men”. There are many other possible reasons for his plans to purchase real estate in Wyoming: People magazine, for example, reported that West plans to use the land for its Sunday services. Meanwhile, the TMZ reported that West had begun building a giant amphitheater called the “West Meditation Large Impact Structure,” but was forced to close the theater due to licensing issues. It seems that West’s work in Wyoming has less to do with Doomsday paranoia than with the development of companies and personal projects.

West is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric celebrities in the media, and his newly discovered religious passion has only fueled the wildly speculated tabloid press about his life. Last November, NW made the outrageous and insulting claim that West rejected his two younger children because they were born as a replacement. A process that he allegedly found “against God’s will”. Gossip Cop history dismissed as completely wrong. In December, Star announced that West Kardashian was forced to leave her family’s reality show and be on the way with him to preach religion. Gossip Cop has also exposed this ridiculous story. The gossip media have just used the rapper’s newly discovered passion for religion to make up false stories.