Karisma Kapoor is a big hit movie on Instagram which has regular updates which she is sharing with her fans. Karisma, who is the mother of two children, Samira Kapoor and Kian Kapoor often posts pictures with her and her fans love her.

Charisma, who recently made her digital debut with Zee5 show Mentalhood, opened up about her १ 15 year old daughter’s Bollywood plans. Once a big Bollywood star herself, Karisma says that Samara is still in school for the filmmaking process.

Is Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samira Kapoor all set for her Bollywood debut, what the actress says

Talking to Spotboy about whether his daughter will soon enter Bollywood, Karisma said, “This is not true. My daughter and a group of friends are interested in films in all aspects of the film, so it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera. I still do not know. There are ropes and learning ropes, so now there are no plans per se Young and still in school, the whole project is like extra-curricular activities. “

Charisma also said that Samira’s career is her choice and she will help her make whatever choice she has. “I make my decisions back to my children. My philosophy is “Believe in yourself and do things that make you happy.” He added

Well, we are sure that Karisma Kapoor definitely stopped her maternity goals!

Recently, Charisma posted a rare throwback picture on Instagram from childhood. In the frame, Karishma and Kareena appear with their late grandfather, Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor, and cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor also appear in the photo.

The picture received an overwhelming response from many industry friends. Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Ranbir, also posted a lot of heart emoticons as a comment.

