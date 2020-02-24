is-marilyn-manson-teasing-his-new-album?

Marilyn Manson has posted a cryptic concept on Instagram that could be a teaser for his approaching new album.

Under an picture of what seems to be a neon-coloured ECG scan of a heartbeat, Manson writes: “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…”. According to Google, the Latin phrase translates as “All Deaf, And Now You Hear Me”.

Quite a few hastags seem under the caption, together with #everyonewillsuffernow, #blacksabbathbornagain, #antichristsuperstar, #2020 and #youhavenoideawhatiscoming.

Whether the submit is teasing a brand new album or even an Antichrist Superstar tour or reissue is not obvious.

However, the singer has been performing on the stick to-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down with country-rock star Shooter Jennings.

Requested by Revolver in 2019 if he had a title for the report nevertheless, Manson responded: “It’s even now to be decided, but I feel it’s the album that should really be called Marilyn Manson.”

He explained: “I’m in a mode in lifestyle exactly where I required to notify stories with this report, and it’s kind of like a wax museum of my feelings, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. All the romance and hope you can have in the environment, below in the End Moments the place it can be a distinct form of apocalypse for each individual human being listening to the report.

“I attempted to paint it with terms, and Shooter with seems, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair.

“Which is kind of a dramatic explanation of it! But it is complete of drama. I would not evaluate it to any of my other data, but you hear a bit of anything. It is like I’ve centered every thing into one location, finally.”