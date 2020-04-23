Is Matt James Still One Of The Bachelorette Clare Men?

I will Matt James still accepting Clare Crawleya rose?

When 32 participants for The 16th season of The Bachelorette were announced in March, there was one familiar face that made Bachelor Nation excited: Matt James.

Although the founder of ABC Food Tours has no reality TV experience, he is good friends with Tyler Cameron, Bachelorette runner-up favorite fan Hannah Brownseason. (We will contact them soon …)

Given her close friendship with Tyler, the presence of social media was fun, and you know, in her face, some fans have asked Matt, 28, to be the next Scholar.

But just days later, ABC had to postpone filming of the Clare season due to a coronavirus outbreak, with the revelation that the 39-year-old hairdresser would likely have a new man as her applicant.

While many fans are pleased with the news of the relaunch given to men, we cannot help but wonder if Matt will remain one of the competitors heading to the house when The Bachelorette debuts.

So when E! Speaking to Matt ahead of the NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for health workers in the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to know how he feels when he returns.

The answer? It’s very Tyler-esque, so be prepared to sweep a bit.

“Now there is a very beautiful young woman in Sacramento who is quarantined and eagerly waiting for production at a show to be taken back and I have been waiting,” he told us, “and I hope that when everything is done down and everyone is safe I finally got to see him. I can’t wait to see him. “

However, for now, Matt will continue to train with Tyler in Florida, along with some of Tyler’s family and friends. Oh and Hannah Brown, of course, with widespread speculation about the status of the former Bachelorette couple.

Although both Hannah and Tyler recently said they were single, that didn’t stop them from speculating about their relationship, including bottle-playing, spending their time on The Bachelorette and just having fun on TikTok, both have been through a lot lately: Tyler’s mom Andrea Camerona sudden death in early March and a recent overdose on Hannah’s sister.

Sources close to the couple may have told us in March that, “There is definitely chemistry between Hannah and Tyler,” a source shared with E! News. “They have both said they are not dating right now but they care about each other.”

Of course, we had to ask the man who had been with the couple for several weeks to find out the current status of Tyler and Hannah’s relationship, with Hannah recently returning to Alabama to be with her family.

“You should talk to them about it,” Matt just told us. “No comment!”

Hi, brothers before the journal, we know this, especially when you’re close to Matt and Tyler and can spend weeks together without getting sick of each other.

“We haven’t killed each other,” Matt joked. “We spent a lot of time together. I learned a lot from just being around him, being around his family and seeing how they handled everything here in the last few months with their families.”

And Matt has nothing but good words for Hannah, whom he calls a “homie” and says he is “looking forward to reconnecting” with the winner of Dancing With the Stars when it’s safe to do so, once and for all, flushing his blood. it may have been a while since Hannah selected Jed from Tyler in her final, a decision that was clearly not supported by Matt.

“He has to go home, with his family,” he said. “We had fun with him, but he’s holding him in Alabama right now.”

Currently, “Myler” fans get a lot of bromance content, based on their former college football teammates’ Instagram accounts and The Quarantine Crew TikTok accounts, including kissing and eating contests.

But Quarantine Crew, which gathers nearly 350,000 Instagram followers and over 560,000 TikTok followers, is not a planned social media strategy, with Matt explaining, “It just happened.”

Based in New York City, where he shared an apartment with Tyler, Matt contacted his friend early on to see when he would return, only to find out he was going to live in Florida and said “we would rather accept quarantine with him when things go crazy.”

And the generous invitation was a “testament” to Tyler’s character, with Matt saying Bachelorette fans are “opening his house to strangers, and using it to positively impact everyone around him with everything his family has experienced through his mother’s death and continue to be selfless and use his voice to make things worse. “

Friendship is a two-way, giving and receiving way, with Matt saying, “I’m just trying to be a good friend, you know? making cookies, making bananas, doing everything I need to do to be a good roommate and a good quarantine. “

However, when it comes to creatives for Quarantine Crew, there are two other Cameronians who depend on this group: Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, Tyler’s younger brother.

“Ryan really is the brain of the operation. He’s the youngest at home, so he understands what’s cool, what everyone is feeling, so we kind of depend on him and Austin,” Matt said. “He and Ryan are very creative and they have a lot of great ideas, so it’s easy for us to do that when they have these great ideas.”

You can work out with Matt and other stars as part of NEOU’s 12-hour Fit-A-Thon on Thursday, April 23, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET, with live broadcasts including a variety of fitness classes led by teachers throughout the day at its applications, such as bootcamp style exercises, yoga, dance, barre and recovery.