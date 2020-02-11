Is Michael Bloomberg the new Joe Biden?

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider: America 2020 newsletter. Sign in to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

New Hampshire will (hopefully) not be New Iowa: It’s tonight New Hampshire primaryThe Democrats hope to avoid repeating the Iowa fiasco. New Hampshire officials and experts predict that they are likely to do so for at least two reasons Politico, One of them is that “voting and counting will take place with familiar devices that have been around for years” – not only is there a new app, but most of the voting is done on paper. The other reason for optimism: While the meetings in Iowa were led by the state’s democratic party, the first is led by the party “State and local election officials” who are generally more trustworthy than the parties of the state. However, the state’s old-fashioned approach to election extends to some election reporting sites that use outdated technology. It can therefore hardly be guaranteed that there will be no disruption in reporting the results. It’s just that things go wrong for various reasons when they go wrong.

Is Bloomberg the new Biden?: If Joe Biden has a bad night in the New Hampshire primaryA potentially crucial question is who will let the older, moderate, or conservative African-American Democrats who Biden have selected in the polls to date be. A new Quinnipiac poll suggests that it could turn out Michael Bloomberg. The poll shows that Sanders opened up a lead over Biden (Biden in the last pre-Iowa poll), which is partly due to a collapse in Afro-American support tied for third overall. Biden did not seem to suffer from supporting a crime policy that disproportionately affected African Americans, and that could also be the case with Bloomberg, which could be the new election for voters who think Republicans are unacceptable but are right for most younger Democrats. Or as Derek Thompson from the Atlantic puts it:

“Joe Biden was essentially a station for the non-millennial Obama coalition that is currently on its way to Bloomberg.”

Klobuchar receives the confirmation from the singer: If Biden burns out, another option would be for the moderates Amy Klobucharwhose survey and fundraising have improved after a good debate. Singer and moderate democrat Clay AikenKlobuchar, famous for his American idol, has already announced that he will move his support from Biden to Kobuchar, and explains that, although he has been a Biden supporter for many years, he is the only candidate who has all the qualities, needed to beat Donald Trump.

Call IT support: While you wait to see if Biden will collapse Ex-Mayor Bloomberg tries to round off Silicon Valley Talent for his campaign. On Monday, the top Bloomberg people held a conference call with “hundreds of technology leaders” asking them to tell their best employees that the Bloomberg campaign would be discontinued – although they made it clear that they were after full-time employment and not after Search for consultants. They also asked Silicon Valley executives to promote Bloomberg and name a Lyft manager “Technology Leader of the Week” for a Facebook post that praised the candidate. The only thing the campaign didn’t ask for was money, but that’s the only thing it didn’t need.

Trump Announces Republican Initiative: While we wait to see which democrat will oppose him President Donald J. Trump published its proposed budget for 2021 (which, like most of the president’s proposed budgets, may have nothing to do with what is actually being passed). Trump was elected in part by promising claims programs like Social Security and Medicare, Programs of particular interest to older voters. And the current proposal seems to leave them largely alone, apart from a few Medicare changes that CNN says “would affect doctors and hospitals to a large extent”. The budget is more difficult MedicaidThe program is aimed at poorer Americans and calls for a sharp cut in food stamps. It may be a budget for 2021, but the priorities are very 2020: Many old people vote Republicans, but fewer poor.