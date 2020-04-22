It’s no wonder that crude oil prices have plummeted even though no one is driving or flying. A bank that raises bad debt in a once-in-a-lifetime recession is a classic dog bite story. Still, Netflix’s addition of nearly 16 million subscribers in the quarter is shocking, if one was expected.

In context, streaming leaders have told investors to expect 7 million additional subscribers. Eventually, we had more subscribers in our most mature market, the US, than we did a year ago. The additions in the first quarter were four times the same aggregates in the last quarter.

Netflix management was reasonably monotonous about its performance. We know the surge is the result of so many people around the world evacuating to that location. He indicated that the situation was short-term, and sympathized with it and hoped it would be. It’s similar to Disney’s praise for streaming success and Salesforce praising Oracle’s commitment to the cloud. [Does not happen]

“Temporary” is how Gene Munster, a long-time equity analyst with investment firm Loop Ventures, put together a Netflix quarter. “Netflix has proved to be an effective medication for the boring life of the place [in the first quarter],” Muster told customers. “It’s likely that momentum will continue for the rest of the year, but it will be much harder next year.”

Perhaps. Netflix said the slate was completed in 2020 and is on track for 2021. He said production slowdowns would be no worse than competition. Perhaps the biggest problem Netflix ultimately faces is churn from customers who need to save.

***

