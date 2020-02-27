[is-new-disney-ceo-bob-chapek-up-to-the-endeavor?]



FILE Image: Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks all through the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photograph

February 27, 2020

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – A world pandemic and the challenge of figuring out the foreseeable future of leisure greeted Bob Chapek on Wednesday as he took in excess of as Main Executive Officer of Walt Disney Co .

Is he up to the endeavor?

Buyers were being not convinced and despatched Disney shares down three.7% by the close of the working day, but sell-side analysts mostly endorsed the succession system.

Former colleagues claimed Chapek is very well-solid in his new purpose, at the very least until finally previous CEO Bob Iger’s contract finishes on Dec. 31, 2021. Until then, Iger will be government chairman and immediate the company’s “creative endeavors.”

The business declined to comment.

Over his 27 a long time at Disney, Chapek ran the Theme Parks and Consumer Goods divisions, and was head of distribution at Studio Leisure.

Persons who have labored with Chapek, 60, describe a quantities-pushed government with a potent operational qualifications and aim on providing quarterly benefits.

Chapek does not look for publicity, these people today reported, which would make it possible for Iger to preserve a community purpose until finally he leaves Disney. The dynamic concerning the two will be extra like a COO/CEO relationship than CEO and chairman, according to former colleagues.

“Chapek is a first rate solution for complementing the items that Iger does not want to do,” reported a former colleague. “Disney retains him executing the stuff he does want to do and lets Chapek be concerned about the trains running on time.”

More than the future 22 months, Chapek can rely on Iger’s creative instincts to navigate big decisions in the articles planet, these as no matter whether the company’s new streaming provider, Disney+, requirements extra original programming, although Chapek focuses on crises like managing the coronavirus fallout, which could consist of a substance impact on Disney’s parks, cruises and film small business.

Fewer sure is Chapek’s means to acquire daring ways in new directions, these as Iger’s $71 billion gamble that by acquiring 21st Century Fox, Disney could establish a membership movie streaming services to compete towards Netflix .

That guess led to Disney+, which is considered as an early good results with shut to 30 million signal-ups. Sustaining that momentum will be more challenging as Disney faces new rivals this kind of as AT&T Inc’s HBO Max, which is why the media and Wall Street mostly anticipated Kevin Mayer, chairman of Direct to Customer and Worldwide who oversees Disney+, to succeed Iger.

But Mayer, who has been at the business considering the fact that 1993, experienced a comparatively brief time in an working part in comparison to Chapek.

The huge question for Disney, said a person previous colleague, is what occurs when Iger leaves the firm. “That’s when the rubber hits the highway.”

(Reporting by Helen Coster Modifying by Richard Chang)