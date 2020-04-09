Prince Harry e Meghan Markle they don’t plan a Hollywood takeover. A fake report on a tabloid this week is ridiculous. Gossip Cop you can explain.

A few days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reported to have moved to Los Angeles, New idea They didn’t waste time recycling a false premise that they dreamed of a few months ago. According to the unreliable outlet, Markle has “set the wheels on track for a Hollywood comeback and is hoping to get some high-profile peers like Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise” to help her.

The post quotes a so-called “Hollywood insider” as saying: “It’s an open secret that Meghan aspired to be like Ange for many years, just as she was despite Princess Diana.” According to this dubious point of view, Markle admires Jolie’s ability to balance her career, family and charity work, according to this “insider.” The tabloid is even trying to sell the story claiming that the alleged source said that while two are not well known, they connected using Zoom, the virtual dating software whose popularity exploded while losing widespread social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If Jolie isn’t a big enough name, the unreliable magazine also claims that Tom Cruise is “firmly in Meghan’s corner” according to the false report. The alleged “source” of the paper seems to know all about it as well, saying, “Tom is a huge Anglophile so he dies of catching up with Harry and Meghan.” It’s amazing that a source knows the motivations of four different people. Of note, this same publication released a fake report a few weeks ago claiming that Cruise and Meghan Markle were planning a team, and in the same week, Life & Style made the same false claim. The whole premise was shot down Cup of gossip own flawless source close to Cruise.

The truth is that New Idea has an absolutely abysmal record when it “reports” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In February, the board claimed the couple was not conquering Hollywood, but instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were about to get divorced with a caption that said “Palace confirms divorce!” One month, the Duke and Duchess are about to break up, the next they’ll start having Hollywood. The board cannot tell its story.

Meanwhile, in the weeks between those two stories came another with the dramatic caption “Archie is missing for 4 days!” implying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son were missing. He never went missing, because they just didn’t see him for several days, while the couple kept him away from prying eyes and unscrupulous paparazzi behind the walls of their rented Vancouver home. Gossip Cop called New Idea for their sneaky reports, just as we are doing now.