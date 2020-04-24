Is ‘Protecting Jacob’ based on a true story? The writer was inspired by his life

Telling our culture obsessed with real crime would be an understatement. So lucky we are, a new Apple TV + miniseries called “Protecting Jacob” could be the last entry in the genre, with Chris Evans portraying a father whose 14-year-old son is charged with murder. The series certainly hits all the hallmarks of a true crime drama series, but does protecting Jacob is based on a true story?

The series certainly feels it is a dramatization of a true crime story. This is Jayden Martel portraying Jacob, the boy at the center of the story, while Evans and Michelle Dockery play his parents. Jacob is charged with the murder of his classmate, and as evidence begins to accumulate to indicate his possible guilt, his parents are increasingly struggling with the idea that their son may be a murderer, while trying to defend him from the charges. It’s as full of twists as any true crime story worth its salt, and also includes some healthy portions of family drama and shady law practices – other hallmarks of the genre. But despite these similarities with true crime dramatizations, Jacob’s defense is a work of pure fiction.

The ministry is based on the novel of the same name by author William Landay, which first came out in 2012. The book has been acclaimed for its most realistic hall scenes, which add to the real sense of crime, which is no coincidence. Prior to becoming a successful writer, Landay worked as a district attorney, and he took advantage of that experience when writing the Jacob defense. “I was an Assistant Dr. for several years in the 1990s, and many of the details in the book grew directly out of that experience,” Landay told Random House publisher in the book’s press kit. “The prosecutor’s office shown in the defense of Jacob, the Middlesex (Massachusetts) district of the prosecutor’s office, is the same place I worked – though the characters themselves are completely fictional. (Yes, really.) And Jacob’s murder trial, which is the main set Part of the book, is described in the details of authenticity as good storytelling allows. “

As for what inspiration Lenzi drew at the time of writing the novel, the writer stated that he had several in the Seattle Post Intelligence interview, while quoting two. He read a story about a detective whose father was a convicted murderer, and his son was later charged with murder – a plot point echoing Jacob’s defense. Landay also noted his personal life that has changed since becoming a father, and his desire to write about family dynamics. “When I started defending Jacob, I left the DIP’s office and my life became more about children and family, less about crime,” Landay said. “I wanted to combine these two parts of my life, the criminal justice system and a quieter life of child rearing in the suburbs. The result was Jacob’s defense, an affair for a prosecutor and every mule in the suburbs whose son is charged with murder. ”

Jacob’s defense may not be a true story, but it certainly feels real thanks to doses of professional and personal reality introduced to the story by its author.