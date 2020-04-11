Is Rihanna expecting to have 4 babies with 4 different parents?

Does Rihanna Do you have a team looking for potential sperm donors? A recent article in a tabloid states that the singer has a baby fever. Gossip Cop you can set the record about it.

O National enquirer says the singer has begun to become a mother and is ready to do so without a man. Allegedly “sources” tell the market that the pop singer has sent a secret “gene team” to search the world for smart, athletic, and “dead men” to be sperm donors. “Rihanna gave up finding the right lord because so many men ended up being bad,” says a privileged “caller.” “She is not afraid of being a single mother,” the source continued.

The tabloid seems inspired to invent this tall tale after the singer was asked about her family’s plans in an interview with Vogue. Rihanna said, “Would you do it on my own? Good luck yes! I’ll have kids, three or four of them.” According to the magazine, that means he’s also looking for several dads. An alleged source states, “She wants to look far and wide for the perfect parents, and she has people who have to do it alone,” says the dubious insider. The outlet alleged that after ending her three-year romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel, the singer “is putting her needs first and her priority is to have a baby on her way.”

The only real core to the story is that Rihanna said she wants three or four children in the above-mentioned Vogue interview and if she didn’t know the right person, she would do it on her own. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like,” oh, you were wrong … “They diminish you as a mother if there is no parent in your children’s lives,” Rihanna said in the interview. In addition, a source close to Rihanna said Gossip Cop it was not true. The singer is not looking for four different parents for four different babies. The story is as false as it is ridiculous.

No wonder the National Enquirer attacked us for falsely writing about the singer. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop they voiced discomfort by claiming that Rihanna’s family was trying to bring her back to Barbados because they were worried about her “wildlife lifestyle.” The unreliable magazine alleged that the “Umbrella” singer was “sharing his pain away” after his relationship with Jameel and his family was troubled. The whole story was completely made up. Gossip Cop verified with a source close to the situation who assured us it was incorrect. Rihanna is doing really well and her family is not worried about her.