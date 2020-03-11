Is San Antonio all set for coronavirus evacuees?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A lot more than 100 coronavirus evacuees are heading to Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio — but are neighborhood wellness officers all set?

Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett suggests they are not.

“San Antonio has the capacity to test 75 persons,” Doggett reported. “That is not plenty of if we have the chance of community unfold.”

Doggett states suitable now, evacuees are not necessary to be examined for the virus right before getting produced from the base. Folks need to volunteer to be tested.

“We are told that some of the people today who still left just lately from the initial two rounds were never ever examined. We want to assist, but we want to assistance them in a way that does not endanger the civilian population,” Doggett reported.

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul claims the Protection Section must hold evacuees in quarantine for more than the necessary 14 times, just to be safe and sound.

Appropriate now, the quarantine heart at Lackland Air Force Base has 271 accessible rooms.

