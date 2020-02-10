Is Sheffield United on against Bournemouth? How to watch Premier League games – live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news

Sheffield United face relegation-prone Bournemouth this Sunday, and the game continues despite Storm Ciara striking the country.

Manchester City v West Ham has been postponed due to the weather, but the action on Bramall Lane continues.

Sheffield United has had an impressive first season in the top division and is currently in sixth place after winning last weekend at the Crystal Palace.

Chris Wilders Sheffield United hosts Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend

Bournemouth has had a difficult season but won two games to move away from the drop zone.

The Premier League has started the new winter break. Both clubs will be free the following weekend.

After a big win, they will want to start their rest week to end the season well.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth: date and kick-off time

The tie in the Premier League will take place on Sunday, February 9, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The two teams split 1-1 in August after Billy Sharp canceled the opening for Chris Mepham.

Bournemouth’s last trip to Bramall Lane was in September 2012 when she lost 5-3 in a League One duel.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth: TV channel and livestream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 1:15 p.m.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

Eddie Howes Bournemouth meets Sheffield United this weekend

Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Match stats

Sheffield United have lost only one of their 15 league games against Bournemouth (W9 D5) and lost 0-1 in the second division in August 1987.

Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on the opening weekend ended in seven consecutive losses against the Blades.

In the last three league games between Sheffield United and Bournemouth on Bramall Lane, a total of 17 goals were scored, with the blades winning all three with a total score of 11: 6.

Sheffield United’s Premier League games saw fewer goals scored this season than any other team (49). Only Liverpool had to concede fewer goals than the Blades (23). However, the Yorkshire team has not scored more than once in their last eight league games.

Bournemouth has won the last two Premier League games, as many as in the previous 17 games (W2 D4 L11). They have not won three times in a row in the same season since March 2016.

Sheffield United scored 36 points in 25 Premier League games this season – just two points less than they had earned in the entire last season of the competition (38 in the 2006/07 season).

Sheffield United have lost only seven of their 25 Premier League games this season, least since Fulham in the 2001/02 season (6).

Bournemouth has scored 32 goals from his opponents’ high sales in the Premier League this season, more than any other team. They had only 32 such attempts in the entire 2018/19 season (fifth most frequent).

No Premier League team has benefited from more Premier League own goals this season than Sheffield United (3, equal to Brighton). Two of these three own goals were the winning goal of the game, including the last game against Crystal Palace.

Harry Wilson has scored 50% of Bournemouth’s 10 away goals in the Premier League this season. Only Teemu Pukki (67%) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (64%) have scored a higher proportion of their teams’ goals on the road this season.

“I am pleased that the blackboard supported us in the window.” 🙌

“We won’t face any financial difficulties in the future.” ❌

“It was a fabulous first season. You are hungry for more.” ✅

Chris Wilder on @ SheffieldUnited’s transfer business and the season so far. pic.twitter.com/5lrmdscB1c

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 7, 2020

Sheffield United v Bournemouth: lineups

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, Sharp.

Subs: Retsos, Lundstram, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Verrips, Mousset, Osborn.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico, H. Wilson, Gosling, Billing, Surman, Fraser, C. Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, S Cook, König, Solanke, L Cook, Stacey, Stanislas.

Referee: Jonathan Moss



