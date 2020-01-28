Is Stephen Amell in the Arrow final? | Arrow, Stephen Amell

SPOIL ALERT – Do not continue reading if you have not watched the most recent episodes of The arrow!

After the Crisis in endless lands finale, many Arrow fans wonder if Stephen amell would be featured in the series finale.

In the last episode of the Arrowverse crossover, StephenThe character of Oliver Queen has sacrificed for the good of all humanity.

In addition to his death, Oliver was not seen in the promotional material for the finale.

Fortunately, it is not the last fans who will see Oliver. Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently confirmed its appearance in the last episode.

“It is not [the last one you will see of him]. He will be in the series finale “, Beth says THR.

Stephen also confirmed his appearance in the finale in October, when he shared a photo of the shoot captioning it, “Series Finale Prep. Day 1. “

You can see Stephen in the Arrow series finale when it airs THIS EVENING at 9 p.m. on the CW.

