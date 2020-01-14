Is Summer Walker separated from London on the Da circuit? See your cryptic message – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLd49d4b19de74eec813c44bd7b830f66a9%

Fans speculate that the singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Kill You & # 39; and her friend as a record producer could have ended forever because of a shared post on her Instagram account.

Is there a problem? Summer walker Y London on Da TrackThe relation? The couple makes people wonder if they are still together after the R&B singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram on January 13.

Summer posted a screenshot of someone on social media who said, “Imagine hurting the GO woman sent to heal you … enjoy it, L, my boy.” The singer of “Over It” subtitled the publication “Lmao, a damn LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL”, along with a clown emoji.

His post soon led fans to speculate that summer and London were over, and someone immediately asked him in the comments section: “Are you ready again?” However, Summer hurried to reject the idea and assured that she and London are still very good. “No, I just agree with the position, my husband and I are great,” he wrote.

<br />

After their collaboration, Summer and London started their debut album “Over It”, which debuted at number 2 on Billboard 200. Their relationship is a roller coaster. In October, he announced that they had broken by saying, “Single. Hahaha, somehow I always end up with a macho. I’m an alpha woman, so I think when I think for myself / make my own decisions , it is taken as disrespectful. That was nice. God even bless him as a sweet man in the background. ”

However, less than 24 hours after Summer announced his divorce, London surprised his girlfriend on stage during his show in London, with gifts including a stuffed giant unicorn and a rose. Apparently the sweet surprise moved her, because at the next moment the two kissed each other and put on make-up for the sea of ​​screaming fans. The couple then became strong.

