Tarak Mehta’s Oltah Chashmah needs no introduction as it is an important place for Indian sitcoms. Enjoying a successful run for more than a decade, the show has been very stable in television ratings. Just like the show, we are well aware that its actors and their characters also have a fan base. And not surprisingly, the new member, Palak Sidhwani alias Sonu Bhide, is also very popular among netizens.

Since joining the show, Palak has made headlines on several occasions, be it chemistry with Raj Anadkat alias Tapu or rumors of a relationship with co-star Kush Shah alias Goli. Recently, she came up with an answer to a fan question based on her link-up rumors and she treated it very patiently.

Is Tarak Mehta’s Olta: Chashma Fame Palak Sidhwani and Kush Shah Date? Are doing Here is the truth

Palak Sidhwani recently hosted a live session for fans on Instagram. One user asked her, she dated Kush Shah. Are doing or not. She replied, “Are you crazy? Kush is my best friend” (crazy or what? Kush is my friend).

Coming to the event, the entire ‘Tarak Mehta’ promised to spread happiness by entertaining the fans on the show’s social media platform. The team posts daily chores or activities that they are practicing at home, including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning the house, watching their favorite movies or programs, and reading books. Also, like many other TV shows, the family comedy show is seeing its reunion.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.