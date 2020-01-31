Is Taylor engaged? You can hear love in her lyrics

In her new documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor Swift gives fans an intimate look at their lives. A big secret that we hadn’t expected: the pear-shaped sparkler on her ring finger. Does that mean that our favorite country pop singer has finally said “yes”?

There were signs …

If you didn’t see this coming, you should have looked closer, believe us, there was evidence that something big was to be expected.

Last August, when Swift released her seventh album Lover, rumors surfaced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

When you’ve listened to the text of the album’s romantic title, you know what they were talking about.

“I take a man’s magnetic power as my lover” and “My heart was borrowed and your heart was blue.” We can almost hear the wedding bells!

Although the fans speculated, there has been no evidence of a diamond so far.

The big surprise

This happened during a poignant scene in her documentary where she talks about her disapproval of Tennessee-born Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Swift sits with her mother, father, and two male members of their team. Here we see the sparkler first. This is the moment when fans will gasp.

“I want to be on the right side of the story,” she accompanies her statement with a gesture that clearly shows the ring.

Swift has not commented on this yet. But we expect to hear all about their upcoming special day soon! And you can definitely expect wedding dress theories and guest list predictions to come soon!

