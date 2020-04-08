Is Taylor Swift planning to marry Joe Alwyn in the North London pub?

Taylor Swift he has no plans to marry Joe Alwyn in a North London pub. A tabloid who claims it is wrong. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

A recent article by Heat claims the singer is planning a “key wedding” for Alwyn in a pub. “Taylor has decided she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of friends and family,” said one insider. The alleged insider added: “While part of her has always wanted a big fairy tale wedding near her home in Rhode Island, her relationship with Joe has completely changed her mind about love, making her think twice about why she wanted one day. great and that is who he really is. ”

As for why Swift chose North London? The alleged insider continues, “She knows Joe is much happier away from the spotlight and loves his quiet life in the UK.” The “call” source claims that London has also become an “escape” for the “Shake it Off” singer. “She knows she’s going to leave a family of her extended family and many of her famous friends because not everyone is going to be invited to the wedding, but she’s hoping they can make a bigger celebration in the US.” adds the alleged source.

The only truth in this narrative is that, in fact, Swift spends a lot of time in London with Alwyn. The rest is completely fabricated. Gossip Cop He went to a source close to the couple who told us the story was completely false and thought the idea itself was crazy. Also, there was no confirmation of a compromise between Swift and Alwyn, despite the tabloid’s constant claims that the singer is planning a wedding.

This isn’t even the first time this magazine has been wrong about Swift’s alleged wedding. In December 2019, Gossip Cop received a false accusation from the Heat that Swift was “at war” with Emma Stone of planning their respective weddings. A smart assert claimed Swift and Stone were “willing to run into each other,” adding “Emma and Taylor said they would want to get married next year, which means they suddenly found themselves at war over planning their wedding.” Gossip Cop corrected the false story. Again, Swift is not committed, making the premise of a “race” toward the altar impossible and ridiculous.