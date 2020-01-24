“Is that Bigfoot?” The Washington traffic authority tweets a photo of … something

WASHINGTON – Is that … Bigfoot? Someone from the Washington State Department of Transportation certainly believes there is a chance.

The agency’s Twitter account shared a photo of the traffic camera that showed something that seemed to be walking near a tree in the distance.

“Sasquatch discovered !!! I’m not superstitious … just a little superstitious, “tweeted the person holding the DOT account for the eastern part of the state on Wednesday.” If you look closely at the tree on the left, it seems a bit too give.”

The still image, which was taken with the webcam on the Sherman Pass, shows a dark, human-like expression in a running position.

Check it out for yourself:

But Twitter fans didn’t.

One replied, “Enlarge, it’s the tree trunk shadow. I want to believe, but I don’t believe this picture. Or that it has stopped in several photos … unless it’s frozen, of course. Lol.”

The webcam is still posting photos of the spot – a new one appears every hour.

But then the official WSDOT account for the Snoqualmie Pass joined in – they tweeted a video of a similar figure running through the snow.

The mythical creature is widely associated with the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, but it appears to be a traveler. Sightings have been reported around the world. It even has its own festival in North Carolina.

But it’s not just fun. Last year, a man fired a gun in a Kentucky national park after claiming to have seen Bigfoot.

This man said he shot into the dark after he was attacked by the monkey-like monster, which has never been proven to exist. A couple who spoke to the man told CNN.

Police officers from Mammoth Cave National Park responded to the incident, in which the camper with the gun ended up in one of the campsites in the back of the park, said the park’s spokeswoman, Molly Schroer.

The statement did not confirm a Bigfoot sighting – but Schroer said no threat remained in the park.

