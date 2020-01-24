Is that Peter MacKay’s party now?

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Tory MP Pierre Poilievre, who was obviously determined to make an offer for the leadership of his party, and had even planned a weekend event in his horse riding to make it official, does not seem to be working. This emerges from a tweet by Sun columnist Brian Lilley (which was confirmed shortly afterwards by Globe and Mail). Peter MacKay is now as Stephen Maher predicted the clear leader just a week ago. Seven MPs have already approved it, and it has Tom Flanagan, a former senior assistant at Stephen Harper,

Kory Teneycke, a former Harper communications director and Tory strategist, whose publication on his column for CBC News must have some kind of word count, reminded everyone of one very important thing: whoever wins the conservative leadership, The party still belongs to his old boss,

the punished car: To no surprise Volkswagen paid a huge record fine for violating Canadian environmental laws by knowingly importing cars that passed the emissions test. The US $ 196.5 million fine is 20 times higher than the previous highest grade. The proceeds will go to the Federal Environmental Damages Fund. The money could be distributed proportionally across the provinces, based on the number of illegally imported cars, for projects that benefit the natural environment. Apply for a grant now!

VW paid a high price, but the company avoided criminal charges. Earlier this week, Stephen Maher raised important questions about why the case didn’t appear to have ever been referred to the RCMP, despite the fact that the company admitted to crimes in the United States – and why The Prime Minister’s office met with the company while it was being examined.

Theresa TamThe Canadian Minister of Health held a press conference yesterday on the rapid spread coronavirus– which had not yet expanded to Canada. At the moment the message is the same. The media consultancy used the same language as a similar update three days ago: The risk for Canadian cases is low. The agency is vigilant. This is a case of boredom is good. Is here right now Everything you need to know about coronavirus,

Ottawa is building a new library, which would not be an event in many cities, but in the country’s capital makes locals angry about the kind of expectations they should set (see: the saga of the expanded Chateau Laurier and, oh yes, the struggle to run LRT effectively). Paul Wells speaks for concerned residents everywhere:

It is difficult to attend an announcement in Ottawa for a building, memorial, public company, or collective expression without an almost overwhelming sense of foreboding.

The thing is, Wells writes, This library could just be awesome,

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced to his fellow parliamentarians his party’s first bill for private members of the new minority era: Universal Pharmacare, Singh struck a conciliatory tone in a letter to the prime minister, quite a departure from the impartiality that defines our times. “In the spirit of cooperation,” wrote Singh, “we offer you comprehensive instruction in our pharmaceutical legislation.” Will the prime minister, who has instructed his MPs to work with the opposition, bite?

One man’s SNC Lavalin is another man’s China: There is something about it Liberal partywrites Shannon Gormley, Last year, some high-ranking liberals urged a attorney general to pause a powerful corporation to help the ruling party. Now other high-ranking liberals of a certain age are urging the attorney general to pause another powerful corporation to help the ruling party. Gormley asks a rhetorical question:

What does it say about the culture of the Liberal Party, that party leaders as important as the former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, his former chief of staff Eddie Goldenberg, his former finance and foreign minister John Manley, who all work for companies and companies that have close ties to Chinese companies, including Huawei, and his former defense minister John McCallum, who sends Trudeau to China as an ambassador – are they so confident that they will be given a hearing if they argue that the Chinese government should give in to demands?

The Canada Road Safety Agency is still watching the investigation led by Iran Flight 752 with eagle eyes. The TSB has one extensive update for investigation, The black boxes are still in Iran, which experts say are unable to perform effective analyzes. However, TSB employees will participate in this work anytime, anywhere.

We trust in Andy: The Torontonians watched their boss in public transport, Andy Byford, watch him drive to the Big Apple in 2017. He had somehow managed to give the TTC subways a prestigious award before he left, and then the hard-working Brit set out to fix New York’s struggling subways. Two years later, after earning transit freaks’ heroic status, Byford is out, Politico was the first to have an irritated relationship with the governor of the state Andrew Cuomowas just too much to endure.

Caucus alarm: The federal conservatives have been gathering in the western bloc for nine hours today. Outgoing leader Andrew Scheer I will start the celebrations with a speech (which is open to the media) and then they will go behind closed doors. The Tories will also gather tomorrow morning.