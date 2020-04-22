Is the 60-day cast paid?

At 60 Days, bets are always high considering that if contestants get annoyed as secret blinders and don’t inform producers and camera crews with secret code words or hand signals, they could actually be at risk. So you would think that they really make a little money. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

While A&E did not disclose the participants’ salaries during the show, someone who claimed to be “really used to working on TV” broke some numbers for curious Reddit fans. The user wrote that the budget for a one-hour A&E show is about $ 375,000, noting that, after production costs, participants are likely to be paid around $ 3,000 per episode. So it’s not like they’re spending 60 days in jail for free – but it’s not like they’re winning the lottery.

According to News & Tribune, the prisons where the movies show real money. County Sheriff Clark Jamey Noel, for example, told the store he received about $ 60,000 from the network as payment for permission to return the show to prison. Noel said, “[The money] will go into education and equipment actually for prison, so anything we do that can approve prison functions.”

The series also compensates prison staff for any extra time they have to work due to filming.