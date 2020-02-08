Is the acquittal of Trump really a “total exemption, quot;?

% MINIFYHTML7fbc6f4d2d4d51f0c37248d7971e8e9911%

After a two-week political trial, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was acquitted of abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress. Senate Republicans discovered that allegations that Trump was putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and interfere with witness statements did not justify the dismissal of the indictment.

“I think it’s a partial exemption. That’s why I’ll partially agree with you. Besides, I’m one of the few people on … Trump Team who wanted to testify because I think the witnesses would have achieved that total exemption ” said Steve Cortes, a former National Hispanic Advisory Council for the member of Trump and the close ally of Trump.

Trump is the third president of the United States who is confronted with a political trial and the first trial without witnesses after the Senate Republicans have voted against allowing additional evidence.

Cortes stressed the importance of presidents having confidential conversations with their management-led advisors “is something important, not just for President Trump to protect him, but important for every president to have protection.”

The vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power was twofold, with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney joining the Senate Democrats in a guilty vote. Only Republicans voted for acquittal and several of these senators openly said that the president’s actions were wrong.

“Despite what the Democrats wanted to tell us, that (Trump) supposedly controls Republicans on the hill with iron control, I think we’ve seen the exact opposite, especially when it comes to the Senate,” Cortes said.

Trump made comments after the absolute vote, in which he argued for a celebration and said he had suffered a corrupt “witch hunt” since the day he announced his candidacy for the presidency.

Source: Al Jazeera