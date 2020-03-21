Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to medical professionals treating COVID-19 clients

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When the coronavirus at present sweeping the entire world was 1st determined, numerous comparisons ended up produced amongst COVID-19 and the flu. Doctors managing individuals all through the current coronavirus pandemic say the comparison basically isn’t precise.

Dr. Roberto Cosentini operates at the principal medical center of the city of Bergamo, the region in Italy most difficult hit by the new coronavirus. He defined to British isles broadcaster Sky News that COVID-19 the illness prompted by the virus, is practically nothing like the flu.

Consentini says it’s like severe pneumonia and that some 50 to 60 people are coming in each individual day in a really serious situation, placing a large strain on the stretched wellness technique.

A respiratory therapist who has treated COVID-19 people in New Orleans spoke to non-income newsroom ProPublica about his experience dealing with the virus. ProPublica withheld the therapist’s identify and employer to prevent probable retaliation. He admits he to begin with thought the condition was around-hyped.

“Reading about it in the news, I realized it was likely to be bad, but we offer with the flu each year so I was imagining: Well, it’s possibly not that substantially even worse than the flu. But looking at sufferers with COVID-19 wholly changed my point of view, and it’s a great deal a lot more horrifying.”

The therapist claimed he’s been working ventilators for the sickest COVID-19 sufferers. According to him, lots of of his clients are reasonably youthful, in their 40s and 50s, and have small, if any, preexisting ailments in their charts.

“It initial struck me how distinctive it was when I noticed my initial coronavirus client go bad. I was like, holy s—, this is not the flu. Looking at this somewhat younger person, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube and out of his mouth.”

For most persons, the coronavirus leads to only moderate or moderate symptoms, this kind of as fever and cough. For some, primarily more mature grownups and individuals with present well being complications, it can cause additional severe ailment, such as pneumonia.

The wide the greater part of individuals get better from the new virus.

In accordance to the Globe Health Business, folks with gentle disease get well in about two weeks, when these with additional critical illness may well get three to 6 weeks to get better.

Anaesthetist Dr Lorenzo Grazioli of Bergamo, Italy had a concept for other international locations at this time struggling with rising numbers of conditions: “What I would advise is just shut down to end all the outbreak and not arrive in this kind of circumstance, that is pretty, extremely hard to manage,” he informed Sky.

Grazioli explained he is utilized to working below pressure and earning challenging choices about critical people but he admits he has by no means been so pressured in his everyday living.

“When you are get there at this issue, you comprehend that you are not ample,” he reported, including we are 100 anaesthetists listed here and we are undertaking our very best, but maybe it is not adequate.”

(The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.)