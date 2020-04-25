Is the end near for the free ride of Google and Facebook on the media?

A catastrophic drop in advertising revenue and a wave of media cuts since the economic closure of the coronavirus have brought dominance of the Google and Facebook market to the fore around the world.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he thought the next government would likely consider measures to force tech giants to share advertising revenues “more equitably” with producers of news and other content.

“It seems to me that this is a very good idea,” he said, referring to Australia who announced earlier this week that it would force the “duopoly” of digital advertising from Google and Facebook. to pay for the content.

Varadkar was careful to describe Google and Facebook as “big companies” that “create a lot of jobs” in Ireland, but by defining them as “a kind of stowaway on costs incurred by other people”, he made a brutal speech deviating from previous diplomacy on this subject.

The Irish media image, although brutal, is not an outlier in the international context. Google and Facebook collected about 40 percent of total ad spending in the state last year, according to figures from marketing group Core. The two companies are said to control more than 80% of the online advertising market, effectively countering media attempts to evolve in the digital age.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated a situation in which all media publishers and other platforms have to fight more than ever for what is leftover online

Before “the big break,” online advertising was one of the only categories of advertising that is expected to grow this year, with print, television and radio media on the verge of decline.

Now, while the wider advertising market is expected to contract by up to 30% for the year, the crisis has exacerbated a situation in which all media publishers and other platforms have to fight more than ever for the rest of the remainder. online.

Compulsory income sharing

Dozens of Australian newspapers have stopped printing since the coronavirus hit, although the dramatic shift in advertising revenue from publishers and broadcasters to tech platforms – unimpeded by competition law or media regulation – was already on the agenda.

The Australian government said on Monday that efforts to reach a voluntary agreement had progressed too slowly and that its competition watchdog would now draft a mandatory revenue-sharing scheme between US technology companies and Australian media groups.

This increase in stake follows a rare victory for European news publishers in their battles with tech giants who have emptied their revenue base. The French competition regulator recently decided that Google’s parent alphabet should pay French press publishers for the use of their extracts online.

The Competition Authority’s verdict could not have been clearer – Google’s practices “caused serious and immediate harm to the press sector” at a time when publishers and news agencies are in a fragile state.

Any response will more than likely trigger fierce resistance from Google and Facebook

As in Australia, there is still a lot of work to be done before the French industry can exploit Google for money: the tech giant has so far only said that it would fulfill the order “while we let’s look at it. ” But the French push was made possible by the fact that it transposed into law the European copyright reform of last year. The government here has yet to do so, and negotiations on the election and formation of the government will have blocked this legislative process.

A simpler approach, although perhaps less attractive to an Irish government, would be to introduce a digital services tax similar to the current 2% income tax in the UK and then allocate the money collected from Irish media and content producers. .

Any response will more than likely trigger fierce resistance from Google and Facebook. Attempts across Europe to force Google to pay for news clips have seen the company react simply by deleting them, while Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg conceded that there was “a big mountain to climb” in his own war.

But Australia is ready to fight, says Frydenberg, because there is “so much at stake”.

If the next Irish government wants to preserve both Irish democracy and culture, it will come back to the same point of view.