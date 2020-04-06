Is the man in black a host on ‘Westworld’? Season 3 may never answer

Spoilers before episode 4 of Westworld Season 3. Have you ever questioned the essence of your reality? William at Westworld certainly has. After a long absence, he made his big return in the fourth episode of Season 3, “The Exiles,” and his re-appearance might re-spark one of the most popular arguments among Westworld fans: Is The Man in Black a Host? Some viewers have been asking this question since Season 1, but speculation has really shifted to Overdrive in Season 2, with William himself starting to question whether he is truly human or not.

Unfortunately, “The Exiles” did little to resolve the matter. William is locked in the remainder of his estate, (even more) sane since the end of Season 2. The ghost of his daughter Emily – who shot in Season 2 after being believed to be a host – haunts the blame – beats William, refuses to let him forget his horrible act, and goes away with the deep paranoia His for his humanity (or lack thereof).

As Emily points out, William is a man in control of his own decisions – and therefore, he is bad at murdering his own daughter – or he is simply a host following his programming, and therefore just a helpless traveler who has no control over his own actions. Is it better to be in control and evil? Or helpless and guiltless?

At the end of the episode, Dolores-like-Charlotte lost her old enemy in a mental institution, taking over his votes on the Delos board of directors. William, who was locked in his cell, visits another ghost: Dolores’ memory of Hercher’s daughter, in the virgin blue dress he first saw. She congratulates William when she finally arrives at the Labyrinth Center – which is usually a metaphor for when hosts understand their true nature and come to life for the first time. He then asks Dolores, “Am I?” Instead of answering his question, Dolores declares that William’s game is finally at an end … and gone.

Does this scene signify William finally coping with the fact that he is a host? Or is he just so far away that he thinks he’s one? Is William human or is he not? The answer is still elusive and frustrating. But as Angela told young William when he first visited the park all those years ago, “If you can’t tell, does it matter?”

The question point that William (and the viewers) ask does not reveal the answer; It is that once the question is asked, it can never be asked. Once William has doubted the nature of his reality, how can he be sure of something again? If this is the end of William’s story, it is definitely a dark and nihilistic story. Fortunately, we know it’s not – because a hostess version of William still has to end up in a park that goes through a loop and undergoes loyalty tests in some distant and apocalyptic future, teasing the post-credits scene of the second season.

How did William get in from the mental institution into that loop? Who put it there? There are many mysteries about William that remain to be solved … even if the nature of his reality is one that will never be answered.