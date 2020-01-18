Is the Marriott Bonvoy really the best hotel rewards program?

Last year, Marriott launched the updated Marriott Bonvoy rewards program. This relaunch was triggered by the merger of Marriott and its main competitor Starwood in mid-2018, which resulted in three different award programs that are now combined under one roof: Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards.

Members earn points by staying with one of the 30 hotel brands under the Marriott umbrella, with (almost) no restrictions on where to redeem these points. This means that you can earn points to stay in one of the luxury hotels (e.g. a Ritz Carlton) for free, even if you only stay in one of the lower-level hotels (e.g. a Fairfield).

While each hotel conglomerate and hotel chain has its own extensive loyalty program that follows a similar model, Bonvoy appears to be considered the best among industry experts and experts. US News appreciates Bonvoy for accommodating business and leisure travelers, and CN Traveler says that you can basically throw an arrow on a map and find a hotel where you can redeem your points for a free night to follow two statements : A) The range of their properties in terms of budget and geography is second to none. B) They offer countless ways that customers can collect and redeem points. Wallethub recently did a very thorough analysis in which Bonvoy actually ended up fifth, based on the sheer value earned through the rewards program, but the four brands before it (Best Western, Choice, Radisson, and Wyndham) could pattern the pattern fail with more demanding travelers.

How it works

As with all other loyalty programs, your status at Bonvoy is broken down into tiers based on the number of nights you spend in Marriott hotels throughout the year. Once you’ve spent 10 nights in a year, you’ve reached the first level called the Silver Elite, and the benefits are piling up (Think Points bonuses and late checkouts). If you stay more nights and your status improves, your points bonus and benefits will also improve. You can see what comes with each level here. While your status does not depend on how much you spend on stays, your point earnings are included. At the base level, you earn 10 points per dollar spent (excluding some long-stay chains) for your stay, as well as for all meals, drinks, and amenities on the property.

Redeeming points can sometimes be a bit difficult. Bonvoy divides its hotel properties into eight different quality levels, and batch dates are quoted as “off-peak”, “standard” or “peak” redemption prices at each level. The top level mainly consists of places like the St. Regis and the Ritz Carlton, with which you can earn 70,000 points per night in the low season and 100,000 points in the high season. The lowest level consists of places like Courtyard and gives you 5,000 points a night out of peak times and 10,000 points during peak hours.

An added bonus is that you can spend your year in Courtyards and collect enough points to spend the night in a Ritz for free. The downside is that collecting enough points to book a meaningful stay is pretty damn difficult.

Pier 76 Fish Grill in LA is one of the restaurants on the Marriott Eat Around Town program

What distinguishes Bonvoy

There are more than 7,200 hotels in over 134 countries where you can book a night in a variety of luxury levels with Marriott Bonvoy points. As mentioned earlier, this is one of Marriott’s main selling points. While there are other hotel conglomerates with similar or more hotels in their portfolio, Marriott truly has the largest selection in the world. Another big advantage is that if you redeem four consecutive nights, you get the fifth free.

At the end of last year, Marriott announced one of its more unique programs: Eat Around Town. The program sounds like this: If you eat as a Marriott Bonvoy member in participating restaurants, you can earn points for every dollar spent. This is not one of the programs that are only for PR purposes but are not really useful. It’s also not one that is only useful if you can eat in the city’s most expensive restaurants. As of this release, there were more than 900 restaurants in New York, more than 450 in Chicago, and more than 380 in Miami, among many other cities. Nationwide there are more than 11,000 participating restaurants that cover a whole spectrum of prices, from inexpensive pizzerias to the most beautiful white tablecloths in the city. Here you can search what is available in your city.

It also offers the Bonvoy Moments program, which means you can use your accumulated points to buy and / or bid for so-called “extraordinary experiences”, some of which are pretty cool: there are tons of rewards around the Super Bowl in Miami , Like a package that includes a stadium tour, a private concert for special guests, and access to a suite to watch the game. That will cost you over a million points. So if you’re not a die-hard business traveler or you’re saving for years, don’t count your chickens. Other “moments”, such as strolling with a well-known local chef, are easier to reach.

Bonvoy also offers a number of other ways to collect and / or redeem points that are not specific to the loyalty program. For example, you can exchange points for airline miles. They also offer some of their own credit cards, which you can use to collect points for all purchases made. They also have Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Experiences, which is essentially Marriott’s answer to AirBnb experiences. They work with an agency called PlacePass to provide tours and experiences at all of their locations. Although not designed by Marriott, they are sourced from a consistent and reputable partner.

Where it gets tight

There is generally nothing wrong with the Bonvoy program. Some of the complaints and failures appear to have occurred under a “no blackout date” policy that does not appear to be entirely correct, with random hotels being exceptions and others manipulating their inventory. It also appears that the merger has created problems with consolidating and aligning items from the different programs that have been merged. There is even a website called Bonvoyed where people can express their complaints about problems with the new program. As a user, you need to be careful that your points are counted correctly, which is very annoying when it comes to a loyalty program.

As mentioned earlier, Bonvoy lags behind some other programs when it comes to the pure monetary value of points compared to the money spent, but offsets this by having a wider range of offers in the middle and upper price range. Unlike other programs, points expire after 24 months of inactivity (ie booking or redemption).

The last word

Like all other hotel loyalty programs, Marriott Bonvoy has advantages and disadvantages. Many of Bonvoy’s problems stem from the merger with Starwood, which in reality should have been resolved at the time. However, if you merge programs with over 100 million members, you will surely have a few problems.

That said, with additional ways to earn points (like Eat Around Town), redeem points (like Bonvoy Moments) and one of the most diverse hotel deals around the world, Bonvoy lives up to the hype.

Just keep in mind that what really matters is more than any of these analyzes, if you prefer to stay as a guest. If you just like to stay in Hyatts, the Marriott Bonvoy program is of no importance to you. However, if you are looking for a flexible program that is suitable for both business and leisure travelers and that you can join for free, you have nothing to lose if you try it.