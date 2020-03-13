Is the Planet Collection of Poker a Well being Chance for its Players?

Is the Earth Sequence of Poker putting its rivals at danger?

Dutch Boyd/Creative Commons

The last week has observed an abundance of superior-profile activities remaining canceled, postponed or or else altered — ranging from key sporting gatherings to literary festivals. 1 that continue to seems to be going robust, nonetheless, is the Planet Sequence of Poker. The 51st version of this level of competition is established to commence on May well 26 in Las Vegas.

A new write-up by Chris Baud in Deadspin helps make a convincing case that this may be a undesirable strategy. Why? Because the quite nature of poker online games involve long stretches where by players sit in near proximity to one particular one more and go playing cards again and forth. It could quite well be, as Baud phrases it, “the greatest breeding ground for a lethal virus.”

Baud also notes that the World Sequence of Poker has nevertheless to supply any supplemental information on their COVID-19 preparedness.

On Feb. 27, the WSOP account on Twitter responded to a user: “We are checking COVID-19 developments and have no designs to terminate WSOP.” Since then, it’s been radio silence.

Offered that this is at a time when entities from the New York Public Library to Chop’t are being really transparent about their coronavirus programs, this deficiency of conversation feels notably disconcerting.

Before now, the Earth Collection of Poker did announce the postponement of some upcoming events, on the other hand.

No. All remaining events have been postponed

— WSOP (@WSOP) March 13, 2020

But the WSOP’s web page and Twitter feed really do not have any other facts on postponements or rescheduled gatherings. It’s a perplexing dearth of details — and a person that could have dangerous penalties.

