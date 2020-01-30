Is the relationship between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just an advertising stunt?

Camila cabello brought the house with their Grammy appearance of their hit “First Man”, but it was the snapshot when she fumbled with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes that sparked most of the headlines. The music collaborators have been together since last summer, and there have been a few articles lately that have questioned the legitimacy of their relationship. Is everything just for advertising?

First, the background: Cabello and Mendes worked together for the first time in 2015 on the hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, shortly after Cabello left Fifth Harmony. The song was her first individual effort, and since then her solo career has started. In 2019, Mendes and Cabello merged for “Señorita” on Cabello’s second solo album Romance. The song is a worldwide hit, and shortly after its release in June, Mendes and Cabello announced that they were together.

It is the time of the announcement when some media ask whether the relationship is “real” or not. As the Guardian said in his article on the couple, pop music has a long history of “fauxmances” by Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan to Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley. The article doesn’t talk about Mendes and Cabello in one way or another, but in November, after the now infamous performance of “Señorita” at the American Music Awards, people asked themselves if the relationship was right.

Frankly, there is no reason to question how they feel. Sure, the PDA sometimes gets out of control and its performance on the AMAs has been greatly exaggerated, but any statement one makes about the other definitely seems to be real. In an interview with Rolling Stone late last year, Camila Cabello was asked about her relationship with Mendes.

“During” I know what you did last summer “I connected more to him than to a friend,” said the singer. “I think he did it too, but we were both very young and experienced the pressure of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with these feelings. “It was only years later, both older and more mature, that friendship, according to Cabello, became something more.” Our paths only crossed romantically until we started hanging out and writing again, “she said.” For me it just got it back. “

That brings us back to the question at hand. The photo of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes fiddling around with the Grammys is an interesting case. They didn’t watch the show together and didn’t walk together on the red carpet. They were never photographed together on a bus until the now notorious of them. Wouldn’t a couple that is only known to the public use one of the biggest nights of the year for musicians? Wouldn’t they have walked the red carpet and let photographers take them from dozens of branches instead of waiting until they thought it was a private moment to kiss?

If it was really just an advertising stunt in the age of social media, wouldn’t they cover each other on Instagram? (I look at you, Miley and Cody.) In fact, both stars rarely post photos of each other on social media, except for a few that promote their careers. There are no photos of them having dinner together, or having a romantic fire or walking on the beach. If everything was a stunt, that’s what you’d expect, isn’t it?